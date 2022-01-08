Couch to 5k is the journey ahead for Eastbourne runners

Eastbourne Rovers' 5k run leaders

The 5k Run Leader team will comprise Debbie Davis, Richard Davis, Emma Daveye and Teresa Mitchell, who have explained their reasons for getting involved.

Richard said: “I get so much enjoyment from running and have made so many friends. I really want to help others take those first steps.”

Debbie said: “I’m really keen to see people’s journey and achievements and will be there to cheer them on at Eastbourne 5k parkrun.”

Emma added: “I wasn’t very good at sports at school but decided to do the Couch to 5k programme five years ago. I did it on my own but it would have been so much easier and more fun to be part of a group. I went on to join Eastbourne Rovers and have made so many friends there.”

Mike Thompson, chairman of Eastbourne Rovers AC, said: “What a great programme – running for me has been so positive for my physical and mental well being. As 2022 unfolds, we’re all in need of the a boost, whatever our levels of ability. This programme aims to help people achieve their goals.

“We’re also linked in to local GP services and Eastbourne 5K parkrun which is a real plus.”

People can sign up at www.eastbourneroversac.co.uk/c25k