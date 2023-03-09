Worthing Thunder ran out 86-67 winners when they hosted old friends Westminster Warriors at the Thunderdome in an NBL Division One game.

Westminster are struggling at the foot of the league and, in a game which always looked likely to be a Thunder victory, an entertaining match gave another large crowd a good night.

Thunder started at a fast pace and quickly built up a big lead. As the first ten minutes progressed the Warriors dug in, but it was a big lead at the first break to the home side, 25-11.

The second period was more even, with Thunder just edging it by 18-16 to take a commanding lead of 43-27 into the halfway break.

Worthing Thunder on the attack in their win over Westminster | Picture: Gary Robinson

This was a game Thunder knew they were going to win but they were playing it tough so guaranteeing the victory.

Thunder continued in the same vein in the third period with a confident ten minutes of action. Fast ball handling did not always lead to scores but it made for exciting entertainment as the supporters enthusiastically got behind the side.

Building the lead to 21 points was just reward for Thunder but it could have been more.

The final stanza saw Thunder bring on the bench as they eased to victory.

Despite this being one of Thunder’s easier matches, the Warriors never gave in and contributed to an entertaining evening. Thunder eventually ran out 86-67 winners to maintain their challenge for home match status in the play-offs.

For Thunder the scoring was split evenly through the team as everyone contributed. Once again it was Hafeez Abdul, Ronald Blain, Orlan Jackman and Brendan Okoronkwo who led the scoring but it was good to see Ty Nsangu return from injury.

Thunder’s next game will be a lot more difficult – they travel to Guildford for this season's Kit King Trophy final.

Their opponents will be the league's unbeaten team, Hemel Storm, and despite being underdogs it should be a close match.