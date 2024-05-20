Crablands Bowling Club

Sarah Fewster
20th May 2024
Crablands Bowling Club’s friendly game against Norfolk away fell foul of the weather on Thursday, May 16, and was cancelled due to heavy rain.

On Friday, May 17 the Ladies Triple of Cheryl Brown, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles played the next round of the county competition at Petworth on an artificial green. Unfortunately, they lost on the last end.

On Saturday, May 18, Crablands Ladies were drawn against Norfolk Ladies in the first round of the County Ladies Top Club.

Crablands won two disciplines and lost two but go through on overall points. The Crablands Ladies Top Club squad was Sylvia Ballinger, Lesley Duff, Cheryl Brown, Sheila Jones, Chris Lewendon, Sue Blyth, Gill Oliver Sarah Fewster, Julia McLaren and Carol Bowles.

