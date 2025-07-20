Crawley boxers shine in Poland

Youngsters from Three Bridges based Crawley Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Poland last week and faced top opposition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club took a team of 7 boxers aged between 11 and 18 with coaches and a referee to compete in Wloclawek, three hours south of Gdansk. It is the hometown and former club of Crawley coach Piotr Adamczewski who invited the English contingent as part of their centenary celebrations.

Gifts were exchanged in the ring by both teams in a show of international friendship and sportsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Watson got the ball rolling for the Crawley contingent when he faced Emil Krazewsla in an entertaining three round exhibition at 36kg. The 11-year-old was the youngest member of the squad and got behind his jab well – darting in and out to land flurries of punches which would have been a clear win had the judges scored it.

Crawley squad prepare for their historic trip to Poland outside their Three Bridges HQ.

Aymen Gulzar was the standout Crawley performer at the open-air tournament with a brutal second round stoppage of Jimmy Kourac of the Star Wloclawek club at 57kg. The 14-year-old who has shown great promises since he came onto the scene last season and after a one sided first round a crushing uppercut to the body left Kourac gasping for breath on his knees on the canvas with the referee waving it all over.

Coach Andrew Watson said: “We are all pleased with Aymen’s progress at the club, particularly as he had some very close decisions go against him last season. For a lad of his age to win by a body shot stoppage is impressive and we are hoping for bigger and better things next season”.

Unluckiest Crawley boxer of the trip has to be 16-year-old Lucas Noel, who took a huge step up in class and experience only to be the victim of what can best be described as a “home town decision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing the first round to Wyclowanic Octaurius from Impact Solickek at 63kgs, Noel took it to him in rounds two and three. The young Pole was one of the stars of the tournament, yet despite giving away more than 10 bouts experience and weight, the Pound Hill teenager stalked his taller opponent for the next two rounds, throwing bombs to the head and body. It was a surprise to everyone except the ringside judges when the hand of his opponent was raised at the end.

Archie Minter continued his impressive run of form with a win against Tomasl Hilczewski of the home club at 66kg over three, three minute rounds.

The 17-year-old used his bobbing and weaving style to excellent effect, catching Hilczewski with some punishing hooks and body shots.

The Pole proved an excellent test for Minter, who will be launching an assault on the national championships next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Mahmood with just 3 bouts under his belt, produced a brave and gutsy display before losing by the tightest of margins to Olusk Meksander at 63kg. The bout got off to a fast pace with Mahmood using his fast jabs to good effect.

The strong Meksander continued to push forward with big overhand rights in the second round making things difficult for Mahmood. It was close at the end and many felt that Mahmood landed more blows but the judges tended to prefer power shots and went the way of the home boxer.

Due to last minute pull-outs, Crawley boxers Farren Kiyani and Roman Radchenko had to make do with competitive no-decision sparring against selected Polish opponents. Both gave good accounts of themselves.

Club Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: “It was a successful trip which gave the young boxers some great memories as well as the opportunity to bond as a team. The host club really looked after us and we are looking forward to inviting them back to Crawley in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, in Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, are on a summer break but training for next season begins in earnest towards the end of August. Places are available in the junior and senior classes and the club are looking to start an adult keep fit class in the coming months. All coaches are trained in first aid and child safeguarding as well as being fully insured and DBS cleared.

If you would like more details please e-mail the club at [email protected]