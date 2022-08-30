Crawley Jets' 'amazing achievement' at tournament

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help 4 Heroes continued their domination of League by continuing their unbeaten run. However, the Crawley Jets, also in their first season in the league, took a well-earned second place in the table.

GAME 1: After beating the Dragons in the last tournament (Dragons 1 - 24 Jets) The Dragons were on blistering form in there destruction of the Jets in this final game.

The Jets never gave up and fought hard for every ball.

The Crawley Jets team

The Jets played with a real fluidity and were calm under pressure.

The game was a delight to watch and the ‘never say die’ attitude of the Jets brought a smile to your face.

GAME 2: After the Jets first defeat by the Dragons, Captain Chris Middleton lead the Jets onto the court for their second game with the Penrith Pumas in a fantastic game of WR5’s.

The Jets were back on form and played some great rugby scoring some amazing team tries. The Pumas battled hard and never gave up.

The Jets in action during the tournament

The game was played with intensity, pace and it was a pleasure to watch.

GAME 3: The Brighton Buccaneers took on the Crawley Jets in a very close encounter and competitive game of WR5’s.

Both teams played some amazing wheelchair rugby and scored some outstanding team tries. The game was skilful and amazing to watch.

The Jets held on to win by 1 point and left the Buccaneers once again licking their wounds.

The WR5s League 1 table

GAME 4: The Jets were a little too strong for the Saracens today.

The game was played at a ferocious speed and the skill from both teams highlighted the amazing sport that is wheelchair rugby 5’s.

This fourth game did not disappoint both teams left the court with smiles on their faces, what a game!

GAME 5: H4H took on the Crawley Jets in an outstanding final and ferocious game of WR5’s. Both teams played some amazing wheelchair rugby and scored some unbelievable tries.

The game was fast and end-to-end. H4H piped the Jets by two points to take the win and the top spot in the league.

The Jets won three out of the five games and only losing to Dragons and H4H.

It certainly bodes well for next season when the Jets will be looking to make a real impact on this division.

Dragons 13-10 Jets

Pumas 11-17 Jets

Buccaneers 6-9 Jets

Saracens 8-13 Jets

H4H 11-9 Jets

Jets’ Robert Groves said: “It has been a great tournament of Wheelchair rugby, with some amazing games and a high level of competition.