Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate gained five golds at the English Open

Over forty clubs fought out for the titles at Stantonbury Leisure Centre on Saturday 13th April.

Current British and World U21 Champion Callum Chapman easily won the Mens Lightweight crown after winning the Belgium National title last month and will now focus on a European tilt in June.

His younger brother Cody, 18 years old was probably the performer of the day in the Mens Novice Middleweight winning with three stoppages and he also downed his opponent in th final before taking a points win. Also Yusmin Khan won the Womens Novice crown after dropping her opponent with a low kick in the second round.

The Crawley team with their prizes | Picture: submitted

Isaac Warnfeldt Rush and Finn Buckfield added to their British titles win clear victories in all bouts and look to be potential stars of the future.

Olivia Pickthall stooped her opponent in the semi final with body shots and took second place losing a decision after three rounds to the current European Champion.

David Gonda, 12 years fought through to the final and narrowly missed out gaining silver.

Elvin Vaskys took bronze in his last U18 bout and Zara Bah, 8 years took bronze in her first event.

Alek Ilinov, 8 years, also in his first event lost a close fight and Olaf Dabek finished 4th after injuring his shin in the quarter final.