Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate's Chapman makes it back to back wins at the 13th Cup of Europe

Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate were once again one of the top teams at the 45th British Open/ 13th Cup of Europe recently.

Over 300 athletes from 24 Countries participated in this event which was the largest full contact Kyokushinkai Championships ever held in the UK.

In the adult open fighting categories Callum Chapman retained his Cup of Europe Lightweight Full Contact title at K2 with a quarter final stoppage of his Spanish opponent with a low kick, he then defeated Havreberg of Norway in a tough semi final. In the final he was once again victorious over Dave Kientz of Holland in a dominant display of power and technique.

Olivia Pickthall took her first podium in the open category of this event with a 3rd place in the Womans Lightweight losing to World Champion Valance Bickel of Holland in the semi final.

Callum Chapman with a body kick. Picture: Danial Petrov

In the British Championships section of the tournament the club gained three more golds with Isaac Warnfeldt Rush winning the U14 Boys and Finn Buckfield and Elliott Fortnam gaining U16 titles.

Steven Papworth took 2nd place in the Veteran lightweights and the club had another 5 bronze medals with Will Power U10, Alfie Finch U16, Cody Chapman and Elvin Vaskys U18 and James Clark Mens Novice Middleweight all taking 3rdplace.