Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate's Chapman makes it back to back wins at the 13th Cup of Europe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 300 athletes from 24 Countries participated in this event which was the largest full contact Kyokushinkai Championships ever held in the UK.
In the adult open fighting categories Callum Chapman retained his Cup of Europe Lightweight Full Contact title at K2 with a quarter final stoppage of his Spanish opponent with a low kick, he then defeated Havreberg of Norway in a tough semi final. In the final he was once again victorious over Dave Kientz of Holland in a dominant display of power and technique.
Olivia Pickthall took her first podium in the open category of this event with a 3rd place in the Womans Lightweight losing to World Champion Valance Bickel of Holland in the semi final.
In the British Championships section of the tournament the club gained three more golds with Isaac Warnfeldt Rush winning the U14 Boys and Finn Buckfield and Elliott Fortnam gaining U16 titles.
Steven Papworth took 2nd place in the Veteran lightweights and the club had another 5 bronze medals with Will Power U10, Alfie Finch U16, Cody Chapman and Elvin Vaskys U18 and James Clark Mens Novice Middleweight all taking 3rdplace.
For more details about the club or for a trial contact 07723603635 – Instagram crawley_kyokushin