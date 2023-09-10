Crawley Life Saving Club's Lopez stars for Great Britain again

Following her inaugural GBR Youth selection last year for the 2022 World Championships in Italy, Amaia Lopez again donned the coveted international swim cap at this year’s European Youth Championships held in Poland.

The Championships took place in the Olympic pool at Garzaw Wielkapolsk for the pool-based events, before the team travelled to the Baltic resort at Miedzyzdraje for the ocean-based events.

GBR finished four days of gruelling competition in 5th place overall, with Amaia being the highest pool scoring member of the six strong girls’ GBR team.

During two days of intensive pool competition, which included qualification rounds in the morning, she made four evening B finals in the following individual events: 200m Obstacles (4th), 200m Super Lifesaver (7th), 100m Medley Rescue (10nd) and 50m Manikin Carry (11th).

GBR at the pool – Amaia Lopez bottom row 3rd from right. Picture: Contributed

In addition, Amaia also helped her teammates achieve five team A finals in the following relay events: 4x50m Obstacles (7th), 4x50m Rescue Medley (7th), 4x50m Lifesaver (4th), 4x25m Manikin (6th) and 12m Line Rescue (4th).

GBR’s performance in the pool can still be viewed on You Tube. Considering that Amaia is still only 17 years old and was competing against (in most cases) 19-year-old swimmers, these results bode well for both her, and GBR, in the future.

Amaia now has just two weeks in which to recover and prepare before she, together with CTLSC teammates, Abby Comline, Sally Carter, Emily Goodwin, Emily Robson, Jack Sadberry and Richard Jagger, fly off to Canada to represent the English team competing at the 2023 Commonwealth Championships.

GBR at the beach – Amaia Lopez bottom row 3rd from left. Picture: Contributed