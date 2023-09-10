Crawley Life Saving Club's Lopez stars for Great Britain again
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Championships took place in the Olympic pool at Garzaw Wielkapolsk for the pool-based events, before the team travelled to the Baltic resort at Miedzyzdraje for the ocean-based events.
GBR finished four days of gruelling competition in 5th place overall, with Amaia being the highest pool scoring member of the six strong girls’ GBR team.
During two days of intensive pool competition, which included qualification rounds in the morning, she made four evening B finals in the following individual events: 200m Obstacles (4th), 200m Super Lifesaver (7th), 100m Medley Rescue (10nd) and 50m Manikin Carry (11th).
In addition, Amaia also helped her teammates achieve five team A finals in the following relay events: 4x50m Obstacles (7th), 4x50m Rescue Medley (7th), 4x50m Lifesaver (4th), 4x25m Manikin (6th) and 12m Line Rescue (4th).
GBR’s performance in the pool can still be viewed on You Tube. Considering that Amaia is still only 17 years old and was competing against (in most cases) 19-year-old swimmers, these results bode well for both her, and GBR, in the future.
Amaia now has just two weeks in which to recover and prepare before she, together with CTLSC teammates, Abby Comline, Sally Carter, Emily Goodwin, Emily Robson, Jack Sadberry and Richard Jagger, fly off to Canada to represent the English team competing at the 2023 Commonwealth Championships.
If you want to find out more about the Sport of Lifesaving and be part of this successful Crawley Town Life Saving Club, come along on a Tuesday evening from 8pm to 10.00pm at the K2 Sports Centre.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex. The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means. To register, visit https://submit.nationalworld.com