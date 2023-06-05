Crawley pair among next generation of basketball talent to impress at Hoopsfix All-Star Classic

A pair of talented young basketballers from Crawley were among the next generation of UK talent showcased at this year’s Hoopsfix All-Star Classic.

Each year the most promising young players in the UK are invited to take part in the Classic, with a women’s under-19 game and men’s under-19 game taking place alongside a three-point contest and dunk competition.

This year’s event was held at a packed Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in South London, with 1,500 fans treated to some hugely impressive performances from future stars of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And among those taking part were Sebastian Muchitsch and Jayden McPherson, who have both progressed through the Holy Trinity Storm Basketball Academy in Crawley.

Jayden McPherson and Sebastian Muchitsch took part in the Hoopsfix All-Star Classic

The talented young players will hope to follow in the footsteps of the many previous Hoopsfix All-Star Classic players who have gone on to enjoy successful basketball careers – including Jeremy Sochan, who is now starring in the NBA for the San Antonio Stars, and London Lions’ Holly Winterburn, who is one of the most exciting players in the WBBL.

The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic was also raising money for the Hoopsfix Foundation, a charity which helps grow the game across the UK – encouraging young people to play basketball and refurbishing and improving community courts in towns and cities.

Sam Neter, who organises the Classic, said: “Once again we saw some amazing basketball from some incredibly talented young players, played in front of a packed stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic has become a real celebration of basketball in the UK and seeing the skills and passion of this next generation of stars I know the game is in safe hands.”

Jayden McPherson in action at Hoopsfix All-Star Classic.

For more information on the Hoopsfix Foundation, visit: www.hoopsfixfoundation.org