Crawley teenager secures Ferrari seat for 2023 season

BARC rising star Charlie Hand has signed for Ferrari for the upcoming 2023 British Endurance Championship with team RNR perfiormance.

The Crawley teenager will contest the competitive endurance series with RNR Performance, whose outfit is completed with teammate, Chris Goddard.

The British Endurance Championship (BEC) is highly respected and challenging in UK motor racing, boasting some of the fastest sports cars and experienced teams in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series features six events, all hosted at iconic circuits including Silverstone, Brands Hatch, and Donington Park. The competition promises to be intense across all classes.

Charlie Hand

The Ferrari Challenge 458, as seen on the online game, Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli, delivers 202 mph with an aggressive 570 bhp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie has said, ”I can’t wait to get started. The car is an absolute dream to drive! Richard and the guys at RNR have been great to work with throughout the pre-season prep, too.

“RNR has a good track record, and I’m excited to help bring them more success in the British Endurance Championship this year.

“The British Endurance Championship is definitely a competitive one, which I got well acquainted with last season. After our success in 2022, I’m eager to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari and see what we can do in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Hand

“I have to and am so pleased to be able to thank my amazing family who has encouraged and worked with me each step of my career. I’m glad I can continue to share these special milestones with them! And a great thanks to my fantastic sponsors who have made this opportunity possible. I’m also very grateful to Richard and Chris for trusting me with their 2023 contention - let’s do this!”

Richard Dougal of RNR Performance has said: “We are excited to work with Charlie for the 2023 season. He has proven to be a talented driver in his previous competitions and did so almost immediately on his first test in the Ferrari Challenge 458 with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have watched Charlie successfully climb through the ranks of motorsport. First, dominating the 2021 Junior Saloon Car Championship while setting numerous records with P1 after P1. Then he moved into the even more competitive senior world of motor racing with a Britcar Trophy Championship entry last year. Again, Charlie stormed the Clio Championship securing multiple race wins, a podium in every race and winning the Driver of the year for 2022.

“These results and the obvious determination Charlie harnesses fill us at RNR Performance with great confidence and excitement heading into the 2023 British Endurance Championship. We have been working closely in preparation for this year, and we can’t wait to hit the track at Silverstone on 25th March!”