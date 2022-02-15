Crawley bobsleigh star Brad Hall walks away unhurt from 83mph crash at Winter Olympics

Hall and partner Nick Gleeson were on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh in Yanqing when they overturned coming out of the 13th curve and they slid over the finish line with their helmets brushing along the ice.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs, 1.36 seconds off the lead.

The duo remained inside their bobsleigh as it slid down the rest of the track towards the finish line. They tried to tuck their heads in to stay safe but their helmets were seen scrapping along the ice but thankfully the pair walked away from the incident unhurt and will be able to compete in the fourth and final run.