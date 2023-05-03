Crawley's teenage motor racing star drives Team Ferrari into second before adversity strikes

Crawley teenager Charlie Hand faces struggle at round 2 of the 2023 British Endurance Championship following a smashing 1st place in class and 4th position overall at the start of the season.

Team RNR Performance’s promise continued during Friday testing, when Charlie showed competitive lap times in mixed conditions at the famed Brands Hatch. With a great car and dialled in set up, Charlie looked forward to hitting the track come race day.

Charlie Hand qualified pole position for the team in class and 3rd overall. Making his way up through the field into 2nd place on the opening lap, Charlie raced comfortably while setting the fastest lap of the race. Driving the team into a strong position, it was time to hand the Ferrari over to teammate, Chris Goddard.

Chris set consistent times until the car filled with smoke. When Goddard boxed, the team discovered the exhaust manifold had sheared. Beyond repair, the team were forced to retire the car.

Crawley teenager Charlie Hand