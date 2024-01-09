Rob Cross has secured a coveted spot in the 2024 BetMGM Premier League Darts – with Brighton fans among those who will get the chance to see Cross, Luke Littler, new world champion Luke Humphries and other stars in action.

The world number six from St Leonards has been named in the eight-man line-up for the elite roadshow competition, which will get under way at the start of next month.

It will be Cross's fifth Premier League appearance, but first since 2021 having failed to earn selection in 2022 and 2023.

The 2019 runner-up and 2018 semi-finalist was chosen this time following an impressive 12 months in which he won four Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) titles, was runner-up in the Grand Slam and Masters, and reached the World Championship semi-finals.

Rob Cross celebrates winning his world quarter final against Chris Dobey last week - now he has been confirmed for the 2024 Premier League (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Cross will be joined in the field by new world champion Humphries, reigning Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Littler.

Teenage sensation Littler, of course, ended Cross's hopes of a second World Championship title in a high-class last-four encounter at London's Alexandra Palace last week.

The eight Premier League participants will contest a series of 16 mini-events, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will take place at The O2 in London on May 23.