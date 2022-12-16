Cumnor House School triumphed against the odds to become the first stand-alone independent prep school to win the IAPS U13 Girls’ Hockey National Championship since 2016.

Competing against the top 20 IAPS teams at the national tournament, which was held at Haileybury School, Hertfordshire, their win was the culmination of regional rounds with up to 100 teams participating.

Alongside this national prize, Cumnor House School U13 hockey have had an outstanding season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were wins in both the UKSA and Worth School’s hockey tournaments as well as an unbeaten run in all of this season’s fixtures.

Cumnor House School's hockey heroes

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success has been long worked for, according to staff and players.

The coach, Caroline Park, said: “They are such a talented group of girls, who have shown strong potential since they were in Year 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Always eager to learn, they have a strong work ethic, are team players and are a pleasure to coach.”The school’s ethos of always aiming for excellence is typified in this approach from the coaching staff.

Park added: “I think it is extremely important to give them the freedom to grow in confidence, allowing them to play creatively without a fear of failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are lessons that will stand them in good stead as they progress to senior schools.”

The Cumnor U13 captain, Daisy, spoke for the team and said: “Our team was determined to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were all very committed to the training beforehand which made us even more hungry to succeed.

"Before every game we always have a team talk and go into a match with the right collective mindset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prep school’s headmaster, Fergus Llewellyn, said, “I am immensely proud of what the girls have achieved, and our incredibly talented and dedicated sports department.

"A huge thank you to all the parents who have supported the team throughout the season and especially on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumnor House Sussex, which is in Haywards Heath, is an independent co-educational day and boarding school for two to 13-year-old children.

The school comprises Cumnor Nursery, Cumnor Pre-Prep and Cumnor Prep.

Advertisement Hide Ad