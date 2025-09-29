Cup win for Heathfield in 11 try thriller

Worthing 2 37 Heathfield 42

Heathfield just overcame a robust Worthing 2nd team in this high-scoring and entertaining Sussex Bob Rogers Cup quarter final with 11 tries in all and the result in doubt till the end.

Heathfield started strongly with tries by Tom Cornwall and George Hayter from slick offloading, both converted by Toby Simpson, and a penalty by Simpson at the end of the first quarter.

However Worthing were a long way from beaten and their strong scrum provided a firm foundation throughout the game. An efficient catch and drive produced their first try.

Try for Liam Dunkley

However Heathfield did manage to secure possession from a scrum in midfield, taken on by Jasper Folkes and after a couple of phases the ball reached Jay Massey-Taylor near the left hand corner who still had plenty of work to do before touching down for the third try.

However Worthing now had a strong period. A 50/22 kick allowed them to take a quick lineout and catch the defence off balance for their second try. This was soon followed by another try from their dominant scrum.

With the gap down to three points Heathfield might have been wobbling but another penalty provided an attacking lineout and eventually Cornwall worked his way over for his second and a half time score of 19-29.

Worthing started the second half strongly and two penalties reduced the lead. In response Heathfield started to build pressure back on the home 22. A Worthing drop out was run back and eventually Liam Dunkley muscled his way over in heavy traffic for the fifth try.

With fifteen minutes left a scrum penalty allowed an efficient Worthing lineout to drive over for their fourth try. This was almost immediately followed by a Heathfield penalty for a 30-37 score line.

Penalties gave Worthing a strong position in the left hand corner. Desperate defence on the try line finally ended with a yellow card for Dunkley and a penalty try, tying the scores at 37-37 with barely five minutes remaining.

Just when extra time was looming, the match was decided by good handling across the park by Heathfield and Cornwall capped his 100th game for Heathfield by diving exuberantly into the corner for his third try on the day.

Next week Heathfield return to league duty when they entertain Ashford. (4 Oct 3.00)