Horsham Cycling was hugely honoured to be joined on an offroad gravel ride by Johan Museeuw, aka the ‘Lion of Flanders’.

For those unfamiliar with their cycling history: Johan’s palmarès includes wins at major races: Paris-Roubaix (3 times); the Tour of Flanders (also 3 times); Paris-Tours (1993); Amstel Gold (1994) and two stages of the Tour de France, among many other noteworthy achievements. As if that wasn’t enough, he was crowned World Road Race Champion of 1996.

Johan was invited to join the ride by club members Tony and Angela Brown, whom he met a few months ago. After the ride he came back to the Carfax for coffee and was sporting enough to don a club jersey. As a cobbles expert, he judged the Carfax version no match for the ones he hammered along in his racing prime (and still enjoys now!).

Horsham Cycling is one of southern England’s largest clubs, with over 280 members. Its motto is ‘cycling for everyone’; it offers a number of groups on its regular Saturday and Sunday road rides, catering for a wide range of ability, and has an active racing and social scene. Its website www.horshamcycling.co.uk gives full details and includes a contact form for any further questions.

Johan with Horsham Cycling members Tony and Angela Brown