Cyclist Baker is a lonely Lewes Wanderer

Dan Street and Richard Burchett / Picture by Guy Brown

He finished 10th in the nine-lap scratch race; eighth in the nine-lap points race; ninth in the three-lap dash and eighth in his final race of the evening.

Nick Dwyer was among 24 racers on the A24 in a Worthing Excelsior 10. Nick recorded a blistering time of 20min 6sec in an event won in a new course record of 18:41.

A quartet of Wanderers tried their luck at Hove Park in round three of the Brighton Mitre run races.

Anya Tamplin (Hunt Bike Wheels) triumphed once more in the race for females.

Joe Benians took both of the intermediate prime sprints only to clip a pedal on a corner then cramp up forcing a premature retirement.

Richard Burchett and Dan Street couldn’t get to terms with the pace and finished outside the top 10.

Joe returned to action on the Sussex Cyclists’ Association Centenary 10 on a new and unusual L-shaped course between Handcross and Pease Pottage. He recorded a strong 22:59.

Mike Hannay should have joined him on the result sheet, only to take a wrong turn.

In the following morning’s SCA 30, Peter Baker was back and his time of 1.17.45 placed him 16th.

North of Petersfield a pair of Wanderers were among 59 to brave the forecast thunderstorms in a Hampshire CC 25.

Brett Davis (trainSharp) was eighth in 50.5, while Duncan Fuller was 46th in 59:14 while 65 entrants failed to start.