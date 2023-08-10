BREAKING
Dame Mary Berry in Southwick for 2023 WCF Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship at Sussex County Croquet Club

Dame Mary Berry visited Southwick for the launch of the 2023 WCF Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship at Sussex County Croquet Club.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST
Dame Mary Berry cuts the croquet cake. Picture: Chris Roberts / SubmittedDame Mary Berry cuts the croquet cake. Picture: Chris Roberts / Submitted
Dame Mary Berry cuts the croquet cake. Picture: Chris Roberts / Submitted

She welcomed 56 competitors from 16 countries to the club's 11 lawns on Sunday. After the storm, the sun shone for the traditional flag parade.

Dame Mary then spoke of her love of croquet before being presented with a croquet-themed cake made by Sussex County member Peter Goldsmith.

The club’s youngest member, 11-year-old Imogen Perry, presented Dame Mary with a bouquet and the pair had a chat about their own croquet playing.

Imogen Perry presents Dame Mary Berry with a bouquet. Picture: LG / SubmittedImogen Perry presents Dame Mary Berry with a bouquet. Picture: LG / Submitted
Imogen Perry presents Dame Mary Berry with a bouquet. Picture: LG / Submitted

Championship play commenced on Monday and culminates in the final on Monday, August 14.

Spectators are welcome to visit the club in Kingston Lane, Southwick, to watch from 9.30am daily. No booking required, just pay at the gate, tickets from £10. Full details www.gcwomensworld2023.org

The 11-strong England squad, including Sussex County members Liz Farrow and Gabrielle Higgins and current Association Croquet world champion Debbie Lines, are expected to do well against strong opposition from Egypt, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and the USA. With some strong competition from the rest of the world, too, it is all to play for.

