Dame Mary Berry in Southwick for 2023 WCF Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship at Sussex County Croquet Club

Dame Mary Berry visited Southwick for the launch of the 2023 WCF Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship at Sussex County Croquet Club.

Dame Mary Berry cuts the croquet cake. Picture: Chris Roberts / Submitted

She welcomed 56 competitors from 16 countries to the club's 11 lawns on Sunday. After the storm, the sun shone for the traditional flag parade.

Dame Mary then spoke of her love of croquet before being presented with a croquet-themed cake made by Sussex County member Peter Goldsmith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s youngest member, 11-year-old Imogen Perry, presented Dame Mary with a bouquet and the pair had a chat about their own croquet playing.

Imogen Perry presents Dame Mary Berry with a bouquet. Picture: LG / Submitted

Championship play commenced on Monday and culminates in the final on Monday, August 14.

Spectators are welcome to visit the club in Kingston Lane, Southwick, to watch from 9.30am daily. No booking required, just pay at the gate, tickets from £10. Full details www.gcwomensworld2023.org