Sussex County Croquet Club will host the World Croquet Federation 2023 Women’s Golf Croquet World Championship from this Sunday at its grounds in Kingston Lane, Southwick.

Dame Mary Berry will be guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the 2023 tournament on Sunday ahead of eight days of sport.

The traditional flag parade for the 56 competitors from 16 countries will be followed by Dame Mary cutting a very special cake – there had to be cake!

Play starts on the club’s 11 world class lawns on Monday, culminating with finals the following Monday.

Dame Mary Berry will be guest of honour to open the women's world croquet championships at the Sussex county club | Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Spectators are welcome to watch the very best female exponents of the sport compete for the title of GC Women’s World Champion.

Egypt’s Soha Mostafa will defend her title won in 2019 at Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Home contenders include European GC champion Rachel Gee, AC world champion Debbie Lines and SCCC members Gabrielle Higgins and Liz Farrow.

Club chairman Clive Hayton says: “After successfully hosting the 2019 and 2023 WCF GC world championships, we’re proud to welcome the very best women players who we know will keep spectators gripped over a week of competitive play.

"At a time when women’s sport is attracting record numbers of spectators across all sports, we’re delighted to showcase women’s croquet at Southwick”.