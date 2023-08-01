Dame Mary Berry will be guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the 2023 tournament on Sunday ahead of eight days of sport.
The traditional flag parade for the 56 competitors from 16 countries will be followed by Dame Mary cutting a very special cake – there had to be cake!
Play starts on the club’s 11 world class lawns on Monday, culminating with finals the following Monday.
Spectators are welcome to watch the very best female exponents of the sport compete for the title of GC Women’s World Champion.
Egypt’s Soha Mostafa will defend her title won in 2019 at Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Home contenders include European GC champion Rachel Gee, AC world champion Debbie Lines and SCCC members Gabrielle Higgins and Liz Farrow.
Club chairman Clive Hayton says: “After successfully hosting the 2019 and 2023 WCF GC world championships, we’re proud to welcome the very best women players who we know will keep spectators gripped over a week of competitive play.
"At a time when women’s sport is attracting record numbers of spectators across all sports, we’re delighted to showcase women’s croquet at Southwick”.
Pay at the gate; light refreshments and licensed bar planned. Bring a chair! Prices and further details: www.gcwomensworld2023.org