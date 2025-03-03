Darts Rich List 2025: The 10 wealthiest players in history ahead of Brighton Premier League event – including Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price won the Brighton round of the 2023 Premier League at the Brighton Centre

Premier League Darts at the Brighton Centre on Thursday, March 6

Luke Littler and co will be in top flight action as the Premier League Darts 2025 returns to the Brighton Centre this Thursday.

This Thursday’s Premier League Darts knockout schedule will see Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler vs Chris Dobey, Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries and Stephen Bunting vs Nathan Aspinall. The winners of each will then advance to the semi-finals and then the night’s final.

Brighton & Hove City Councillor Alan Robins, the cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “It is absolutely great news that the Premier League of Darts is returning to the Brighton Centre.

“Events like the Premier League of Darts which, as well as being well-attended generate significant viewing figures, can only help build on our city’s reputation.

“Not only will it provide another welcome boost to our local economy, but it will help keep Brighton & Hove firmly on the sporting map.”

What is the Premier League Darts? The world's best dart players compete over 17 nights from February to May every Thursday at different venues. The final will be at London's O2 Arena on May 29, 2025.

Who is the defending champion? Luke Littler returns as defending champion after last year's victory over world No 1 Luke Humphries.

Where does it take place? It's played in different venues across the UK and Europe. This month includes visits to Brighton, Nottingham, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Has it been to Brighton before? The venue previously hosted the final in 2007, when Phil Taylor won it for a third year in a row. In 2024, World Number 1 Luke Humphries beat Michael Smith for his first nightly win.

How to watch: For those without tickets to the Brighton Centre event, Sky Sports will screen each Premier League contest throughout 2025. How much prizemoney is available? The 2025 champion banks £275,000, with £125,000 going to the runner-up.

Former Premier League winners: Phil Taylor won six of the first eight editions of the Premier League and Van Gerwen claimed the first of his record seven Premier League titles in 2013. Littler is the current holder following an impressive Premier League debut in 2024.

