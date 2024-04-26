Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world number six from St Leonards saw off world champion Humphries 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the year's fourth European Tour event on Sunday.

Cross won the last three legs in the German town of Sindelfingen, aided by superb checkouts of 132 (with two bullseyes) and 124 for back-to-back 12-darters.

The 33-year-old couldn't quite go on to successfully defend the title, however, as he was beaten 7-5 in the last four by two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

Rob Cross beat Luke Humphries in Germany (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

That was despite Cross leading 5-4 at one stage - helped by outshots of 164 and 119 - before eventual champion Anderson reeled off the last three legs.

Earlier in the day, 2018 world champion Cross was a comfortable 6-1 winner over world number 12 Danny Noppert in the last 16.

The previous day, he prevailed 6-5 in a high-class second-round match against 23rd-ranked Martin Schindler, ending the German's hopes of back-to-back European Tour titles.

Cross survived two match darts to narrowly prevail in a contest where he averaged 102.65 to Schindler's 106.08.

Fellow local player Ritchie Edhouse followed up his run to the quarter-finals of the previous weekend's International Darts Open by reaching the last 16.

Having won three matches in the qualifiers just to get to Germany, the world number 53 eased past 10-time TV title winner James Wade 6-2 in round one with a 103.15 average.