Dell Quay sailors celebrate club's centenary regatta

Dell Quay Sailing Club hosted its annual regatta as part of its year of centenary celebrations.

Conditions were challenging with strong winds gusting up to 30 knots in the harbour. Several boats retired, including at the start line, but a shortened course meant racing could get under way.

Centenary Regatta Race Officer Steve Sampson said: ‘We had to make some hasty changes to the course but you can rely on sailors to be flexible. It’s important that sailors enjoy themselves and get a decent race.”

Challenging weather is part of Dell Quay’s history and contributed to the club’s formation in 1925.

Bill Dawber and Jack de la Hunty in the lead

Following a terrible storm in August 1925, a spirit of camaraderie in the face of destruction by the storm led to the formation of the Dell Quay Boat Club boasting 26 founder members with Fred Sadler, a local businessman as its inaugural president.

Current President John Nash said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome sailors to Dell Quay’s regatta in this centenary year and look forward to further celebrations throughout the year. As usual, we haven’t let the weather dampen our enjoyment."

Safety boats were kept busy at the regatta with capsizes. Pico Sport sailor Sarah Martindale had an excellent race up to the windward mark. Having capsized, and feeling the wearying effects of the delayed start, she was unable to right her boat and reluctantly retired.

Laser 2000 sailor Bill Dawber’s sheet wrapped around the spinnaker and became knotted leading to some urgent remedial fore deck work by crew Jack de la Hunty.Bill and Jack went on to win the fast handicap.

Sarah Martindale making excellent progress pre capsize

The slow handicap was won by Ian Cherill. James Leaver and Christopher Fox won the National Swallows and Ian Barnet won the Solos.

The day ended with the famous Dell Quay Regatta Tea – always a winner regardless of the weather.

Dell Quay SC now has over 600 members. As well as dinghy racing and cruising, members enjoy cruising, model yacht racing and a range of social activities on and off the water. More recently rowing and paddle sports were added to the club’s offering. Seafox (a Celtic Longboat) and Firefly (a Selway Fisher 18) are a popular and easy way to get out on the water.

Chichester Harbour is home to 14 sailing clubs – and about 25,000 people take to the water each year. For more information about Dell Quay Sailing Club, including its history, visit dellquaysc.co.uk