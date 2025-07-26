Dementia charity scoops £9,000 thanks to success of Bognor Prom 10k

Members of Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners and Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham presented a cheque for £9,000 to Sage House dementia support after this years triumphant Bognor Prom 10k.

Sage House is a bespoke, modern and functional community hub where they bring local Dementia Support services together under one roof. Located in Tangmere, West Sussex they provide the latest support, information, advice and activities to those living with dementia and their families.

Emma Radley, Chief Operations Officer said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the Bognor 10k Charity of the Year 2025. Thank you so much to the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham and Tone Zone Runners for their fantastic support.

“The funds raised will make a tremendous impact on the lives of so many local people affected by dementia, helping us to reach more people who need our support."

Peter Ramsdale, 10k Race Director, said "It's a rewarding challenge to be able to put the event on and see Sage House benefit from it. I'd like to thank the team around me and those who volunteered on the lead up to and on the day, it's thanks to the amazing community spirit we can achieve this."

Over £800 from this amount was kindly donated by runners at the point of signing up to this year’s event, which just shows how this is a fantastic community event, working alongside local businesses to raise money for local charities by volunteers from Tone Zone and Rotary.

The two other charities considered for this years event (39 Youth Club and Stonepillow) have both been given a goodwill gesture of £1000 each.

Planning for next year’s race starts very soon.