Worthing Thunder racked up another 100-point total as they beat Derby Trailblazers in a clash of two unbeaten sides.

A packed Thunderdome witnessed a cracking game as both teams gave their all, but it was Thunder who once again put in a brilliant performance to end the night still with a perfect record in the league.

The first quarter saw Thunder start in their familiar style of fast attacking basketball. Derby were defending well and took an early lead.

Thunder got into first gear as the period went on, firing 26 points in a stunning five minutes taking a 38-18 lead into the break.

Worthing Thunder on the attack in their big win over Derby Trailblazers | Picture: Gary Robinson

David Moya was orchestrating the plays on his way to an MVP performance in front of his parents, who were over to see him.

The second period saw Derby upping their defence but once again Thunder were producing exciting basketball. Despite the visitors closing the gap to 14 points at the halfway stage Thunder were looking confident.

Hafeez Abdul, Orlan Jackman and Moya led from the front with Andre Arrisol and Ronald Blain’s movement keeping the pressure on. A lead of 14 points was about right.

A dynamic third quarter saw Thunder become dominant as the all-round skills were put on show.

Worthing Thunder take the game to Derby Trailblazers | Picture: Gary Robinson

Arrisol stood out in this quarter with four treys in a blinding spell. The lead ballooned to 31 points as Thunder took control.

OJ showed again how important he is to Thunder’s defence with another powerful display.

Leading 91-60 at the final break it was game over and almost time to celebrate. Thunder’s scoring slowed in quarter four and the introduction of the bench (Ish, Ty, Tom, debut-making Shegun Shodunke and Naz) brought loud appreciation from fans. The style the Thunder guys are playing is getting better every game and a final score of 107-83 sent the fans home happy again.

