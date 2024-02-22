Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We were playing well, this was a top team,” said Blatchford, reflecting on an evening which could’ve gone either way. He continued: “we played well enough to win but didn’t score enough.”

The visitors, fresh from midweek victory against Reading Rockets, roared into an early advantage. Statesman Sam Masten and Harvard graduate Corey Johnson fired their side into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish all night.

Thunder’s talisman, Hafeez Abdul, quickly stepped forward. He provided 17 of Thunder’s 21-points in the first, with Daniel Johnson-Thompson and debutant Henry Wilkins also contributing. Derby remained clinical, replying instantly to any question Thunder asked.

Worthing Thunder take on Derby Trailblazers | Picture: Gary Robinson

The “chess game” Thunder’s Ishmael Fontaine had predicted coming into the match had materialised, they quickly adjusted to Derby’s American opening.

Pegging the midlands side back with great defence, Thunder dragged themselves within eight by the break. After 29-points in the first half, Hafeez Abdul’s knock on the head late in the half proved a real concern.

The 28-year-old, who averages 21.2 points-per-game, rallied in the second half in conjunction with Tyler Fairbairn, but they couldn’t resist Derby’s charge. 24-year-old Masten was once more the architect. Jonas Dieterich’s pair of free throws left them 19-points ahead, as former NBL Division one MVP (most valuable player) Malcolm Smith scored everywhere.

The fight back started instantly, Jake Eynon’s free throws got Thunder within 12-points.

Tola Okiki, who finished the night with 15-points, provided the spark. He assisted Daniel Johnson-Thompson and inspired Joshua Palmer. The exchange left Thunder 5-points shy of the league leaders.

Derby felt the pressure, both Smith and coach Matt Shaw received technical fouls for being too enthusiastic in response to refereeing decisions.

Like any great team, the visitors weathered Thunder’s storm in professional style. Tom Ward’s triple kept the home faithful on edge until the end.

Henry Wilkins, who made his first appearance in a Thunder jersey, added five-points and two assists in a bright debut.

In his first match in two years, Wilkins resumes a career which has taken him to Spain, Austria and Denmark.

Wilkins praised Thunder’s supporters, saying: “I’ve come to a lot of Worthing games. I’ve always loved the atmosphere here. You can feel it (the support) as a player, it makes such a difference.”

Coach Blatchford has high hopes for his new addition, saying: “I left him (to play) early on. He’s going to be a different player in a week’s time. I’m looking forward to it.”

“Nothing is going to be easy for the rest of the season,” said Blatchford. He continued: “we know we must win (matches). It doesn’t come together with a snap of the fingers, but I trust these guys.”

Facing teams below and around them in the standings, Thunder perhaps have their best chance of picking up wins as they face relegation fearing Barking Abbey next week before taking on Bradford a fortnight later.