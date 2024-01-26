Do you know a sporting hero in Littlehampton?
This is the chance to get your friends, relatives and club mates into the sporting spotlight.
The initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the Town Council, is aimed at recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.
Anyone from junior to senior, team and individual as well as off-pitch heroes can be put forward for an award; there are ten categories to choose from.
The award categories are as follows:
Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by the Littlehampton Times
Young Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by David O Jones
Coach of the Year – Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control
Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Youth Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117
Administrator of the Year – Sponsored by Going Spare
Contribution to Youth Sports – Sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club
Contribution to Disabled Sports – Sponsored by FA Holland & Son
Unsung Hero (dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the last 12 months) – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Lifetime Contribution to Sport - Mayor’s Award
The Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success. Please nominate someone now so their efforts and achievements can be acknowledged.”
The closing date will be March 4 and nominations will be considered by a judging panel with the winners announced at the annual town meeting on April 25.
Nominations can be made at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sports-awards or on a form from the Town Council offices.