This is the chance to get your friends, relatives and club mates into the sporting spotlight.

The initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the Town Council, is aimed at recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.

Anyone from junior to senior, team and individual as well as off-pitch heroes can be put forward for an award; there are ten categories to choose from.

The award categories are as follows:

Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by the Littlehampton Times

Young Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by David O Jones

Coach of the Year – Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control

Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café

Youth Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117

Administrator of the Year – Sponsored by Going Spare

Contribution to Youth Sports – Sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club

Contribution to Disabled Sports – Sponsored by FA Holland & Son

Unsung Hero (dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the last 12 months) – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café

Lifetime Contribution to Sport - Mayor’s Award

The Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The Sports Awards not only recognise the dedicated sports people of Littlehampton but also the people behind the clubs and organisations that work tirelessly to support our local clubs and ensure their success. Please nominate someone now so their efforts and achievements can be acknowledged.”

The closing date will be March 4 and nominations will be considered by a judging panel with the winners announced at the annual town meeting on April 25.