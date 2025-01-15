Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne travelled to west London to face off against KCS Old Boys in the bitter cold – and notched a fine 52-26 win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the only fixture on in the Surrey & Sussex Counties 1 league - mainly due to KCS securing the Cobham 3G pitch, which provided a fantastic opportunity for a later afternoon kick-off, and a wonderful spectacle of running rugby under floodlights.

Eastbourne were the dominant side in the first half, combining their running rugby and offloading game of the past few seasons, with a new structure which is being implemented and adapted to great effect, particularly from the restarts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever, the forwards gave a solid platform for the backs to operate from on the front foot. Tries, through a sniping Leon Wood from close range, followed by a powerful cut in-field from Owen Jones off the left wing, put Eastbourne into a 12 point lead, with Captain Howe kicking one of the conversions.

MmM and birthday boy Owen Davis - picture by Robert Lacey

KCS replied against the run of play, clearly showing that they had the ability to play fast and wide similar to Eastbourne.

Eastbourne continued to attack from deep and really stretch the home side, the next two tries came through Dylan Viles who cut open the KCS midfield, followed by Josh Buckwell from close range. Howe Kicked both conversions for Eastbourne to lead 28-7 at half time, securing the four-try bonus point.

The second half was an end-to-end affair with KCS finding their attacking game and putting lots of good phases together, but Eastbourne continued in the same vein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following KCS’ opening try of the first half, Dylan Viles crossed again to continue his great scoring form. KCS scored two more good attacking tries before Eastbourne woke up after a nap in the third quarter of the game.

In the last 20 minutes, Eastbourne defended very well and really frustrated KCS scoring two goodturn over tries. Dylan Viles then scored his third to complete his hattrick out wide, before Eastbourne’s very own dumper truck, Welsh fly half Aaron Hossack,who had an excellent game, and scored a try with a big bump off, followed by a good off load to substitute Maxence Saint-Andre, who managed to get home after a 40m sprint.

Howe continued to kick well and eventually the score was 26-52 at the final whistle in Eastbourne’s favour.

An unfortunate ankle injury to Louis Wood who probably played his best 50 minutes for the 1st team, was a sour note, but a returning Saint-Andre and another great performance from the flankers, with Man of the Match going to birthday boy, Owen Davis, was a nice end to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne sit a comfortably sixth in the league and travel to west London again this weekend to face high-flyers Old Rutlishians.

Eastbourne lost by one point at home in the last minute in the first encounter of the two clubs and will hopefully do better this weekend on the road.

A seat on the players and supporters’ coach is available at £10. Information at www.eastbournerugby.com