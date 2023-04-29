Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner may head to Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Panthalassa has already earned over £11.6m in prize money in a glittering globetrotting career which has seen him dead heat with Lord North in last year’s Dubai Turf before delivering a famous victory for Japan in the Saudi Cup in February.
After finishing down the field in the Dubai World Cup, Panthalassa returned to Japan for a break and his connections have announced Goodwood could be his next target.
Flashback to the best of the pictures from Glorious Goodwood 2022 Ladies’ Day.
Panthalassa’s trainer Yoshihito Yahagi believes that Goodwood’s track will suit the son of Lord Kanaloa. He said: “I had the idea ofa mile race. Last year, Bathrat Leon finished 4th in Sussex Stakes, so it was a decision based on the characteristics of the race.”
Japan are no strangers to big race success at Goodwood. Deirdre stormed to victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) under Oisin Murphy in 2019.
Depending on how he comes out of the Sussex Stakes, the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) later in August could also be on his agenda.
Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, is excited about the prospect of Panthalassa running at Goodwood. He said: “We are delighted that the connections of Panthalassa are targeting the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Japanese horses are playing an ever-increasing part in the major races around the world so it will be exciting to have a horse of Panthalassa’s ability at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and underlines the global appeal of the meeting.:
Arkell continued: “The Hiroo Race Co. and Mr Yahagi had a sighting shot at the Sussex Stakes last season with a creditable fourth for Bathrat Leon, so they know what is required to be competitive in the race. We very much look forward to welcoming them to Goodwood in August.