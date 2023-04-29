Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner may head to Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Last year’s Dubai Turf (G1) and this year’s Saudi Cup (G1) winner Panthalassa is on course to line up in this year’s Qatar Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Panthalassa has already earned over £11.6m in prize money in a glittering globetrotting career which has seen him dead heat with Lord North in last year’s Dubai Turf before delivering a famous victory for Japan in the Saudi Cup in February.

After finishing down the field in the Dubai World Cup, Panthalassa returned to Japan for a break and his connections have announced Goodwood could be his next target.

Yutaka Yoshida ridding Panthalassa wins the Saudi Cup 2023 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on February 25, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Panthalassa’s trainer Yoshihito Yahagi believes that Goodwood’s track will suit the son of Lord Kanaloa. He said: “I had the idea of​​a mile race. Last year, Bathrat Leon finished 4th in Sussex Stakes, so it was a decision based on the characteristics of the race.”

Japan are no strangers to big race success at Goodwood. Deirdre stormed to victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) under Oisin Murphy in 2019.

Depending on how he comes out of the Sussex Stakes, the Juddmonte International Stakes (G1) later in August could also be on his agenda.

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, is excited about the prospect of Panthalassa running at Goodwood. He said: “We are delighted that the connections of Panthalassa are targeting the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Japanese horses are playing an ever-increasing part in the major races around the world so it will be exciting to have a horse of Panthalassa’s ability at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and underlines the global appeal of the meeting.:

