2 Hertfordshire - 32.33Hertfordshire ranks second in the list with access to more than 30 LTA registered venues per 100k capita. The county is also second in each coaching category, boasting near to 650 coaches at 55 per 100k residents. In terms of performance coaches, Hertfordshire has more than 250, and more than 70 specialised in coaching youth talents.LTA rankings define 25 Hertfordshire players in the top 100 ranks of their categories, illustrating the great promise which makes Herts the second county from which to look out for upcoming stars.3 Avon - 26.69The region recognised as Avon by the LTA, which encapsulates Bristol and much of the surrounding area, comes in third on the list. With just below 30 registered tennis venues and more than 40 coaches accessible per 100k population in the area, the racquet sport is in good hands in this area of the South West.Avon has almost 70 performance level coaches, of whom 35% qualify to work with youth players. With ten U18 players in the UK’s top 100 ranks for their categories, Avon sits as the third most likely spot to produce future stardom.4 Buckinghamshire - 22.70With close to 200 LTA registered venues making for just over 20 per 100k, Buckinghamshire comes in fourth place for access to LTA registered facilities. Almost 300 coaches in the county equates to more than 35 per 100k, with more than 16 performance coaches per 100k and 40 youth performance coaches.A total of nine players ranked in their top 100’s, including six in the U18 categories shows the county’s potential for producing Britain’s next King or Queen of the court.5 Warwickshire - 18.88In fifth, Warwickshire hosts just over 100 registered LTA venues, enough to make for almost 18 per 100k residents. Near to 150 coaches at just over 25 per 100k, means improvement on the court is highly accessible in the county, while over 11 performance coaches per 100k make competitive talent a welcome byproduct. This is proven with the nine Warwickshire players ranked in the top 100 UK players of their categories.6 Herefordshire & Worcestershire - 16.76The counties of Herefordshire & Worcerstershire’s combined LTA area sports just fewer than 140 registered venues, just below 20 per 100k capita. An abundance of coaches, over 330, makes for more than 40 per 100k which is in fact the third highest ratio nationally. With 90 performance level coaches, and 21 performance level youth coaches, this particular area of the South West is yet another from which to keep an eye out for emerging talent.7 Berkshire - 14.25152 LTA registered venues mean that residents of Berkshire have access to these facilities at a rate over 16 per 100k, as well as access to slightly fewer than 25 coaches per the same portion of the population. More than ten performance coaches per 100k and almost 30 of these paying focus to youthful talent, Berkshire makes seventh on the list of counties to watch the courts of.8 Bedfordshire - 13.39LTA registered venues in Bedfordshire number just over 20 per 100k residents while access to coaches comes in at a similar figure. With nearly 60 performance coaches in the county, and 20 performance coaches working with U18 players, Bedfordshire ranks eighth most likely to produce the UK’s next tennis star.9 East Sussex - 12.44East Sussex becomes the penultimate county in the top ten playing host to LTA venues at a rate just below 14 per 100k. Coaches are accessible at a rate just below 20 per 100k population while the county has 60 performance level coaches and 30 who work with young players.10 Leicestershire - 12.41Leicestershire rounds out the top ten as a county with around 15 LTA venues accessible per 100k population. Close to 180 coaches make for about 17 per 100k population while approximately 80 of these coaches focus at performance level of the game. Nine top 100 players allow the county to finalise the top ten counties from which stardom is most likely to emerge.