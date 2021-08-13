Eastbourne ace Cara improving fast - UK rankings prove it

Cara Maker / Picture: Jade Harker

Maker, in 40-and-over veteran class, specialises in horizontal jumps and sprints.

She opened the season with 5.06m in the long jump, and has added to this distance stretching out to a brilliant 5.38 in the Southern Vets’ League in Lewes.

That night she also produced a PB in the triple jump with 10.44m. At the beginning of the season Maker produced a wind assisted 13.1sec in her 100m which took her to the top of the UK rankings.

She crossed the line in 12.9sec in the Inter County match at Coventry where she represented Sussex.

Maker is ranked first in the UK in the over-40 categories for 100m, long jump and tiple jump.

She is looking forward to the British Championships this month.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

The three-race Rye Summer Classic Series, organised by Nice Work, features two 10k races and a 5k.

Runners gathered at the Rye Harbour Nature reserve for the second race and Ross Brocklehurst of Hailsham Harriers won in a rapid 35.51 for first place in his age category, while fellow Harrier Frances Delves crossed in 54.02, also first in her age category. Norman Harris completed the Harriers trio finishing in 1.01.14.