Eastbourne and Beachy Head set for another weekend of athletics action

Last weekend's half marathon in Eastbourne was a big success / Picture: Jon Rigby

Spectators are being encouraged to show their support for runners who will be powering their way through the Beachy Head Marathon tomorrow (Saturday) and 10k (Sunday).

The races start on the seafront at Duke’s Drive at the start of the South Downs Way.

Around 4,000 runners will have taken part in the three events by the time this weekend’s are over.

Spectators can line the routes and support those taking part while maintaining social distancing. They are asked to take Covid-19 lateral flow tests to ensure a negative result before attending.

The Beachy Head Marathon gets going at 8am tomorrow and is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. The 26.2-mile route takes in villages of Alfriston, Litlington and Jevington, also passing through the Cuckmere Valley, Seven Sisters, Friston Forest and Beachy Head.

The course includes an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route.

The 10k run on Sunday will start at 9am with a route comprising breath-taking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

For more information visit www.BeachyHeadMarathon.co.uk