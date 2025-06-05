2024 champion Daria Kasatkina takes a selfie with the Rothesay International Eastbourne Women's | Getty Images for LTA

Eastbourne Open Devonshire Park, Eastbourne 21 - 28 June 2025

The Lawn Tennis Association has committed to paying equal prize money to female players at Eastbourne and Queen’s by 2029.

At the Lexus Eastbourne Open, a joint WTA and ATP event staged the week before Wimbledon beginning on June 23, the difference in prizemoney is quite stark, with the women’s prize fund of 389,000 US dollars (approximately £287,000) significantly inferior to the more than £630,000 that will be paid to the men.

Emma Raducanu, reigning Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, Barbora Krejcikova, Ons Jabeur, and rising British star Sonay Kartal are all set to play at Devonshire Park.

The increased Eastbourne women’s prize is however the highest paying WTA 250 event anywhere on the tour.

Women will play at Queen’s Club next week for the first time in more than 50 years at the inaugural HSBC Championships, featuring the likes of Raducanu, Katie Boulter and top-10 stars Madison Keys and Zheng Qinwen.

The LTA announced on Thursday it would pay total prize money of 1.415million US dollars (approximately £1m), the highest for a WTA 500 event of its draw size this year.

But that is still less than half of the prize pot that will be paid out to the male players the following week for the equivalent tournament on the ATP Tour.

While prize money is equal at the grand slams and some joint tour events, generally remuneration on the WTA Tour is substantially lower than the ATP.

The LTA stated an aim to achieve parity before 2029 but its rationale comes against a £4million loss made across the grass-court events it staged last year – Wimbledon is run by the All England Club – with the men’s event at Queen’s the only profitable tournament.

Scott Lloyd, the governing body’s chief executive, said: “We are making significant increases this year to the women’s prize money at Queen’s and Eastbourne and want to achieve equal prize money as soon as possible.

“The LTA is committed to growing women’s tennis, both at professional and grass-roots level, and this move is an important part of that commitment.

“This year fans will be able to enjoy both men’s and women’s tennis on the biggest stages that we can offer and we want to develop the tournaments so that the women’s events deliver a path to profitability and greater visibility for the sport.”

Raducanu to play at Eastbourne

The entry lists for the Lexus Eastbourne Open have been confirmed, with star line-ups in both the women’s and draws in the final event before The Championships, Wimbledon.

On the women’s side, which includes six players who have featured in the world’s top 10, Britain’s Raducanu returns to Eastbourne after reaching last year’s quarter finals, as she looks to claim her maiden title on grass.

The defending Wimbledon ladies’ singles champion Krejcikova will join Raducanu on the south coast, as she seeks to prepare for her title defence in the best possible way.

Both will have to contend with reigning Eastbourne champion Kasatkina of Australia, two-time Wimbledon finalist Jabeur, and rising British star Kartal .