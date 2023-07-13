There’s news of rising Eastbourne star Nathan Burge plus the latest from table-topping HY Runners and from Hastings Runners in this week’s East Sussex athletics round-up.

EASTBOURNE

Despite challenging weather in Nuneaton, a young Eastbourne Rovers athlete from St Andrew's Prep turned in a remarkable performance at the National Championships.

Nathan Burge brought home a handful of medals and smashed a long-standing Independent Association of Prep Schools record.

Nathan Burge at Nuneaton - a new record holder

He had previously demonstrated his prowess in the qualifiers at the K2 in Crawley, where he dominated both the 100m and 200m sprints, breaking the IAPS record for the 200m event.

New success for Eastbourne ultra runner Kirby.

In Nuneaton, there was sun, storms and gusty winds during a bustling schedule of events. Yet, against these odds, Burge showcased his resilience.

He ran a powerful 100m heat in a time that was a tenth of a second shy of the IAPS 11.50sec record that has stood since 1978. He bagged victory in the 200m heat, in a speedy 23.67 sec.

HY Runners at the Asics 10k in London

The 100m final was a fierce race, but Burge won in a blistering time of 11.45sec, shattering the 45-year-old IAPS record.The strong wind on the day detracted slightly from his triumphant moment.

The 4x100m relay was run in tempestuous conditions, and the team only managed to reach the final as fastest losers.

A fatigued Burge was back on the track for the 200m final. He missed gold by a tenth of a second but earned silver in 23.94sec.

Each year, the IAPS bestows the Corden Cup to one male and one female athlete for outstanding performance and this year it went to Burge for his record-breaking and sportsmanship.

Hastings Runners at Woodchurch

HY RUNNERS

It’s been a hectic – and very successful – time for HY Runners.

Members descended on London for the Asics 10k. Reece Lincoln was first home in 37:13 followed by Dan Isted 38:32, Benji Symes 39:30, John Badrock 39:43 and Scott Richford 42:32.

Ivy Buckland was the club's first lady home in 42:54. Next came Jimmy Sladden and Nicky Stiles in 44:35 and 44:36.

Others: Stewart Ide 48:59, Fiona Norman-Brown 49:00, Rachel Wigmore 49:04, Chris Wigmore 49:31, Dave Brunger 50:20, Leanne Badrock 50:29, Susannah Gates 50:31, Matthew Harmer 52:00, Claire Martin 52:08, Lisa Buchanan 55:22, Jackie Barker 55:34, Susan Dunn 56:06, Mark Tewkesbury 58:08, Hayley Foster 1:09:51.

HY Runners travelled straight from the finish line to the Julie Rose Stadium in Ashford for the latest Southern Athletics League (SAL) track and field meeting.

The team (pictured above) had a full contingent across the events and now top the league table going into the final match in August with a 70-point lead. In the men’s events Glenn Cooper, Lennon Powell, Liam Checksfield, David Ervine, Jamie Webb, Adam Morrissy. Reece Lincoln, Carl Adams, William Carey, Danny Cornford ,John Badrock, Joseph O'Gorman, Matthew Harmer, Mark Parry, Matthew Isden all competed well across various events.

In the ladies events Sarah Peters, Deb Read, Leanne Badrock, Shannon Hopkins Parry, Becky Mabon, Sonnii Pine, Ivy Buckland, Jenna Harmer, Donna Foster, Miriam Schreppel, Laura Dearsley and Hayley Foster flew the flag.

Meanwhile at the Woodchurch five-mile race John Ralph came second in 30:59 with Terry Puxty eighth in 31:29 and Jim Ballard 77th in 49:23.

Theo and Demi Morton took part in the kids’ one-mile race.

In t​​​​​​ he first in the Rye 10k series. Barry Buchanan came second in 36:55 with Ben Mccallion fourth in 37:37.

Other finishers were Tom Brampton 43:51 (19th), Todd Fitz-Hugh 46:00 (23rd), Richard Benn 46:25 (24th).

HY juniors were out in force for the kids’ race. Kitty Morgan came second in 3:26, Noah Mayhew third in 3:36.

HY's obstacle course race team Barry Buchanan, Jason Wright and Ollie Garsed-Bennet took on the Spartan 5k sprint at Belvoir Castle in Grantham.

Barry competed in the elite race and placed fifth in this highly competitive field, Ollie came third in the 45-49 age group and Jason placed second in the 50-54 age group.

Next stop is Gloucestershire on August 12 for the third race in the Spartan series.

HY Runners’ one-mile race was held at William Parker track and counted for points towards the club championship.

William Carey came top of the leaderboard in 4:52.7, Stuart Piper followed in 5:07.8, Jethro Atherall 5:14.1. Rachael Mulvey was first lady home in 5:21.6. Next came Adam Morrissy 5:44.7, Todd Fitz-Hugh 5:45.8, Nicky Stiles 5:47.5, Nicky Stiles 5:47.5, Shannon Hopkins-Parry 5:51.2, Jimmy Sladden 5:51.3, Ben Jones 6:21.3, Rachael Wigmore 6:43.1, Sonnii Pine 6:45.3, Fiona Norman-Brown 6:45.5, Deborah Read 7:00, Claire Martin 7:08, Jackie Barker 8:09.7, Joanne Smith 8:38.2.

Other HY finishers in the kids’ race at the Rye 10k (as mentioned on the back page): Michael Mansell 3:52 (5th), Toby Bennett 3:54 (6th), Ivy Buchanan 3:54 (7th), Joshua Bennett 04:03 (10th), Isabella Fitz-Hugh 4:19 (12th), Miley Wigmore 4:25 (14th), Isla Hopkins-Parry 4:47 (15th), Darcy Cornford 5:45 (16th), Albert Fitz-Hugh 5:26 (17th), Oscar Bowes 6:10 (19th), Eliza Hopkins-Parry 6:23 (20th) and Kit Brampton 6:43 (21st).

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Hastings Runners member Matt Draper finished an excellent third in the Woodchurch 10-mile race in 59:01.

His green-and-black vested club-mate Chris Brandt coming home 17th in 1:08:27.

A field of 91 undertook the 10-mile event in the Kent village – but the one-lap five-mile course proved a more popular option.

This was largely because it was the 11th event of 23-race calendar in the 2023 Hastings Runners club championship – hence the total of 26 HRs among the 119 entrants enjoying the warm rain.

Keiran Price was first HR home, placed seventh in 31:26, with Darren Barzee first Male Vet in the over-55 category and Simon Linklater first MV40.

Ruth Spiller was the first HR woman home – and winner of the MV55 bracket – in 42:18, closely followed by Marie Crawford. Behind her, a fine run by Rachel Gower saw her achieve a PB.

The next club championship event is next Wednesday, July 19 – the ever-popular 5k Handicap on Hastings’ seafront parkrun course.

The staggered start, in which the fastest runners start last, produces opportunities for all and guarantees close finishes.

