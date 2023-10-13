Eastbourne Rovers, Hailsham Harriers, Hastings AC and Hastings Runners have all been in action – and in a wide variety of races. Full round-up follows...

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers exploded out of the blocks at the 21st annual Goodwood Cross Country Relays.

First to race were the U13 boys’ A team who clinched gold.

Gold for Eastbourne Rovers' Under-13 team - Joshua Webster, Archie Franklin & Byron Roberts - at Goodwood | Picture supplied by Eastboune Rovers

Joshua Webster, Archie Franklin and Byron Roberts have been training well together for two years and have improved over time. They fought hard for the win, carrying on the recent Eastbourne success in that age group.

Webster stayed close to the strong Brighton athlete on the first leg. Franklin did so well on leg two managing to close the gap slightly. Roberts ran a perfectly paced third leg, catching the leader, overtaking with 400m to go, almost losing the lead again at 200m to go then fighting back to win.

The unbeatable trio of Freda Pearce, Raya Petrova and Daisy Connor were leagues ahead in the U15 girls’ race. Pearce set the pace with the fastest individual lap on leg one. Petrova held her own, passing to Connor who cruised to victory and team gold by a huge 1min 35sec.

The U15 boys’ team of Fin Lumber-Fry, Thomas Petherick and Jonah Messer claimed silver medals, impressive as two of the team are in their first year in this age group.

Hailsham Harriers at the Lewes Downland race

U15 George Armstrong-Smith ran a fast leg of 8:45 in the mixed team and Teddy Jones ran 9:17. Isabelle Chappell ran strongly as an U17 individual, in 14:50.

Fintan Pearce also had a storming run in the U17 race with the third fastest lap in 12:09 and James Stephen ran two legs in the U20 team, showing consistency and strength in 12:19 and 12:46.

All six athletes from the B and C U13 boys’ teams were running for the club in cross country for the first time, so it’s well done to Adam Myers 9:20, Xavi Bray 10:39 Aiden Pringle 10:27 (8th team) and Logan Boddy 11:45, Jackson Walker 11:15, Jacob Edleston 10:20 (13th team)

Other results: U13 Girls A Chyna Wai 10:16, Georgia Lennard 12:00, Maeve Jennings 10:41 (5th team); U15 Girls B Team - Evie Lennard 9:47, Chae Wai 10:33, Lexie Mclean 10:10 (5th team); Mixed U15 Team George Armstrong-Smith 8:45, Teddy Jones 9:17, Grace Allitt 11:51; U17 Boys Ilya Korchev 12:49, Kaleb Berhane (13:12), Fintan Pearce 12:09 (5th Team); U20 James Stephen 12:19, Benjamin Brown 13:04, James Stephen 12:46; V45 women 4km - Sue Fry (15.43), Liz Lumber (16.51), Anna Chaplain (17.08) (silver).

Hastings AC's masters team in Italy - Wayne Martin, Brian Slaughter, Jayne and Steve Baldock and Grant Sterling | Picture: Hastings AC

SUE FRY

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Heading to Lewes last week were 26 Hailsham Harriers to take part in the challenging Lewes Downland 10-mile race.

The contest forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix - a set of 12 Sussex club races held between February and November whereby teams and individuals compete against each other.

On a warm but cloudy morning, the race saw a turnout of 232 runners gather on the start line, located north of Lewes town centre at Landport Bottom Meadow.

The route is run over the south downs at Blackcap and Mount Harry, with plenty of elevation, grassy tracks, gravel paths, chalky hills, stunning views and a fast, downhill finish.

Adam Davies flew across the line in 1:12:01, the first Harrier home, while Lianne Leakey placed second female overall in an incredible time of 1:17:02, winning the V35 age category.

Club legend Graham Purdye took the V60 age category win in a mighty impressive 1:23:33.

For recent Couch to 5K graduate Kirstie Groves, this represented her longest and toughest run.

She crossed the finish line, all smiles in 1:58:33 while Mark Bassett and Gary Smith, both working hard to return to form, shaved off an enormous nine minutes from their previous times on the same course in past years.

Felicity Williams took part in the Lewes Downland 5 mile race, a similar terrain route, starting and finishing at the same location.

Felicity crossed the line in 56:21, then stayed behind to cheer in her fellow team mates from the 10-mile race.

The full set of Harriers results from the 10 mile race are as follows: Adam Davies 1:12:01, Captain Carl Barton 1:14:41, Graham Woolley 1:16:12, Lianne Leakey 1:17:02, Mark Bassett 1:19:32 Graham Purdye 1:23:33, Gary Smith 1:24:32 Helen O’Sullivan 1:25:03, Robin Warwick 1:28:52, BIG Simon Haddon 1:29:34, Andy Moore 1:32:47, Katy Reed 1:36:08, Steph Bassett 1:37:09, Abigail Morris 1:38:27, Leeland Pavey 1:46:16, Sam Neame 1:46:13, Victoria Little 1:46:16, Michelle Hollands 1:48:58, Julie Deakin 1:57:32, Lou Lou Williams 1:58:29, Kirstie Groves 1:58:33, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:59:35, Claire Hope 2:00:32, Jayne Fayben 2:02:59, Darren Gillett 2:07:52.

The next and penultimate race in the Sussex Grand Prix will take place at Hove Prom this Sunday (October 15) with the final race - the Crowborough 10k – scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

HELEN O’SULLIVAN

HASTINGS AC

A super team of Hastings AC athletes and coaches travelled to Pescara in Italy for the European Masters Championships.

Club coach Brian Slaughter returned home as decathlon V65 European champion with 6763 points, winning by 352 points.

Jayne Baldock competed in her first ever international finishing 10th in the V40 hammer with new personal best of 31.40m.

Grant Stirling (Hastings support coach) finished third to take the bronze medal in the triple jump at V45 level with 12:56m, and was tenth in the long jump with 5.65m.

Steve Baldock, club sprint coach, came fifth in the final of the V50 800m with a season’s best time of 2:05.54 – which was his fastest time run since 2021.

He also a season’s best time of 56:13 in the 400m, finishing ninth.

Steve was selected for the relay team and went on to anchor his team to finish third in both the V50 4x400m mixed and men’s relays.

Wayne Martin finished 16th in both pole vault (2.30m clearance) despite badly bruising his ribs a couple of days before the event.

Closer to home, Amy Rodway has had a storming month.

She was first F40 in Hellingly 10k (43rd overall) in 45.28 (45.23 chip) and in the Tonbridge Half Marathon was second F40 (93rd overall) in 1.38.51 (1.38.41 chip).

That was despite the race having a very hilly course, and Amy lined up alongside Dave Turner, who had a cracking personal best of 1:25.

Jenna Levett ran her first ever international marathon in Chicago, storming through in 3:24:51.

Congratulations go to Evelyn Moynahan, who came first at Hastings Parkrun.

This was only the second parkrun he’s ever done and he did so with a 40-second PB.

There was a second place was for Will Withecombe who did a great job of pacing the young athlete.

CHLOE LE FAY

HASTINGS RUNNERS

On a beautiful day in London, three Hastings Runners took on the Royal Parks Half Marathon – which takes in some of the capital's world famous landmarks.

The race is run on closed roads and within four parks, Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, Green Park and St James' Park.

Lucie Smitalova was the first Hastings Runner to finish in a time of 1 hour 57 minutes.

She was closely followed by Andy Alabaster in 2hr 13sec – Andy was raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Alison Anderson crossed the line in 2.15.

Meanwhile, in the Ashford 10k, Claire Thomas set a new PB of 43.21, finishing in sixth place in the women's race.

Susan Rae was the first FV60 home in 51.57, a time she shared with Chris Hawkes, who paced her around the tough hilly course.