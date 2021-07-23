Eastbourne Eagles fans look forward to normality in double-header

Action from Eastbourne Eagles' 48-41 defeat to Leicester Lions. Picture by Mike Hinves

The HG Aerospace Eagles take on high-flying Scunthorpe at Arlington in a stadium freed from most of the Covid-19 restrictions which have been in force this season.

The fans will also be desperate to see their team get back to winning ways after a series of matches which have gone to the wire but with the Eagles falling to defeat on a couple of occasions.

However, Eastbourne will be without two riders – Kyle Newman and Tom Brennan.

Saturday is a double header meeting, so after the Eagles v Scunthorpe in the Championship, the club’s second team, the Seagulls take on Kent Royals in the National Development League.

Racing starts at 6.30pm.

Most of the Covid restrictions have been swept away:

- No requirement to wear a mask

- No restrictions on moving around the stadium

- Cash admission at the gate returns (no card payments on-the-door)

- Online bookings remain for card payments.

- E-tickets are cheaper than cash.

Co-promoter Trevor Geer said: “We had to obey the Covid-19 rules and by doing so we got the season under way.

“As a result, we have seen some thrillers at Arlington.

“However, with the relaxation of the rules, things will feel a lot more like normal and I much welcome that.”

Geer said that also what wasn’t normal this year so far was the Eagles falling to two home defeats and a draw in their opening matches.

He added: “We repaired some of the damage with a win at Redcar but now we’ve got to go again and win a few times on the road.

“Having said that, our first job is to beat Scunthorpe on Saturday.

“Richard Lawson was at the top of his game at Kent on Tuesday and Edward Kennett was back to his dashing best in his last two rides.”

Tom Brennan misses the match because he is representing Great Britain in the European Pairs Final in France.

The Eagles will use the rider replacement rule to cover his rides.

Kyle Newman suffered shoulder injury in a fall at Kent on Tuesday and has been advised to rest for a week.

Zane Keleher comes in a guest replacement.

Eastbourne: Richard Lawson, Zane Keleher, Edward Kennett, rider replacement for Tom Brennan, Lewi Kerr, Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp.

Scunthorpe: TBA, Simon Lambert, Theo Pijper, Tero Aarniio, Thomas Jorgensen, Jordan Palin, Josh MacDonald

Eastbourne Seagulls: Jake Knight, Connor King, Joe Alcock, Danno Verge, Richard Andrews, Nick Laurence, Nathan Ablitt.