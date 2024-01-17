Save Eastbourne Speedway campaigners are stepping up the fight to keep the Eagles cause alive as they strive for a revival of the sport in Sussex.

The Eagles last rode in 2021 before hitting a mid-season financial black hole that forced the then promotion to close the doors.

Arlington Stadium near Hailsham, the Eagles home since 1929, has since lain dormant apart from a regular stock car racing programme.

A number of hardcore Eagles supporters, including some of the club's major sponsors, set up a Save Eastbourne Speedway Group to rally interest and explore options for an Eagles resurrection.

Spokesman David Grayling said: "We will keep fighting. We have seen amazing revivals at Oxford and Workington in the last couple of years and we know speedway can be a success again here in Sussex.

"With no professional speedway in Kent, Surrey, Hampshire and London any more, we have a huge area of potential support to draw on."

While the 2024 season will start in March without the Sussex side, the group's social arm, the Eastbourne Eagles Speedway Supporters Club, have organised a major function featuring former Arlington riders and personalities.

Edward Kennett, Kyle Newman and Jason Edwards, who all rode for Eagles in 2021, will be the star attractions at a meet and greet evening at Langney Sports Club, Eastbourne, on Saturday February 10 (6pm).

The event will also feature Barney Kennett, who rode in 12 meetings for Eastbourne between 1980-83 but is better remembered as a stalwart member of Eagles' arch-rivals Canterbury during the 1970s. Two further special guests are also expected to be announced.

Organisers have laid on a busy evening that includes a memorabilia display curated by Niall Strudwick and an auction. The show will be compered by former Arlington announcer Kevin Coombes.