The club has been running for over 20 years and has provided opportunities to kids and adults in the Eastbourne area to participate in this amazing fast-paced sport.

During its time is has produced a number of players that have gone on to represent Great Britain internationally.

Dylan Clark is the latest Eastbourne Edge member selected to represent Great Britain. Dylan is Edge's U12 goalie, and also U14 goalie. He was selected as one of two goalies to travel with GB to an international inline tournament held just outside of Barcelona over Easter.

Dylan Clark of Eastbourne Edge has had a GB selection | Contributed picture

The Sparta tournament involved 76 teams from 30 different countries and had over 850 players competing across multiple age divisions. Dylan was the youngest member of the squad and he was incredibly honoured, and excited, to be chosen to represent his country.

The tournament took place over five days with the U12 GB team playing eight games.

Dylan was named as GB player of the match in his second game in goal.

The GB team played well and progressed to the quarter finals where they met a very strong Namibian national team - only losing in a shootout after the game finished 2-2. Namibia went on to take the silver medal.

Despite not achieving a podium place in the tournament, it was an amazing experience for Dylan to meet players from other countries and experience hockey in a different country.

He became good friends with one of the goalies from the Namibia team which resulted in them swapping home jerseys at the closing ceremonies.

Dylan now wears his Namibia national team jersey proudly at training with Eastbourne Edge – and on ice when training with the Invicta Junior Ice Hockey Club in Gillingham.

It was an amazing accomplishment to achieve as he has become the club's youngest member to be selected by GB. He is planning his training to try to make selection next year.