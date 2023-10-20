Eastbourne, Hailsham and Hastings athletes enjoy 100-mile, 10k cross-country success and more

We have news of recent race success for Run Wednesdays, Hailsham Harriers, Eastbourne Rovers and HY Runners in our latesr round-up of the East Sussex athletics scene.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Run Wednesdays athletes saw success across a number of events last weekend, including races outside the area.

Long-standing club member Johnathon Andrews completed the Centurion Running Autumn 100-mile race.

Centurion Runner Johnathon Andrews | Submitted picture

The event is a trail race based in the twin villages of Goring and Streatley on the River Thames.

The course reflects the shape of a cross and takes runners on a series of four different 25-mile out-and-back spurs using sections of both the Ridgeway and Thames Path National Trails.

Johnathon achieved 122nd place out of 300 entrants in a time of exactly 26 hours.

Richard Gardiner, Chris Lamour and Steve Offord completed the Southend Pier Marathon.

Hailsham Harriers in front of the beach huts at Hove | Submitted picture

Stretching for 1.34 miles, Southend Pier is the longest pleasure pier in the world.

Runners are required to complete the course by a 6.5-hour cut-off.

Sue Dabbs completed the Manchester Half Marathon.

Despite the cold weather, Sue completed the fast course with the support of her family.

Eastbourne Rovers' Teddy Jones (St Catherine’s) was sixth in the Eastbourne schools' Year 10 boys' race | Submitted picture

Female Run Wednesdays runners Evelyn Griffiths, Claire Shimmers Rosalind Wilkins and Anne Lozac’h completed the Great South Run, an annual 10-mile road race that takes place in Portsmouth.

Finally, club chairman Danny Garbett completed the Titsey Trail 10k in Master Par, Oxted.

Danny said: “It is a busy time for Run Wednesdays with all the races up and coming, including us soon hosting the five-mile cross country event on the South Downs.

"Well done to everyone who raced this weekend – we are now looking forward to the upcoming Beachy Head Marathon events!”

Some of the HY juniors who were at the cross coutry fixture at Goodwood | Picture: submitted

If you are interested in starting running as part of your daily exercise regime, maybe even working towards running an ultra marathon, and would like to some friendly support and advice

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

It was a beautiful morning at Hove Lagoon on for the Hove Prom 10k organised by Arena 80 AC in conjunction with Nice Work events team.

The fast, flat, two loop course, heads out and back along the scenic seaside promenade and forms the penultimate race within the Sussex Grand Prix League - a set of 12 races held between March and November where Sussex clubs compete against each other for individual and team prizes.

Of the 290 entrants, 29 Hailsham Harriers competed on a day which saw perfect conditions and plenty of magnificent perfromances.

Fourteen Harriers ran new 10k PBs with Gary Smith, returning to form, running his fastest 10k since 2016.

Chris Doherty was first Harrier home in 37:18 followed by Rob Chrystie 38:11, Carl Barton 39:01, Aislinn Darvell 40:55, Lianne Leakey 40:55, Mark Bassett 43:09,Andrew Moore 44:48, Tom Price 44:57, Helen O’Sullivan 45:18, Gary Smith 45:18, Leeland Pavey 45:36, Chris Little 45:43, Don Currie 45:48, Katy Reed 45:50, Steph Bassett 50:00, Sam Neame 51:05, Victoria Little 52:25, Louisa Geer 55:32, Katie Manley 55:46, Cathy Gilling 57:16, Frances Delves 57:46, Louise Williams 57:47, Kirstie Groves 58:00, Darren Gillett 59:27, Claire Hope 59:39, Julie Lewis-Clements 1:03:00, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:04:04, Roberto Proietti 1:08:59 and Norman Harris 1:18:36

Cathy Gilling joined her nephew Michael Skee to run the race in memory of her mum and Michaels' nan. Michael ran a sensational time 37:22.

HELEN O’SULLIVAN

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

The Eastbourne Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships were a big success.

Talented runners from year groups seven to 13 (11 to 18-year-olds) represented their schools on the flat but challenging course in Hampden Park.

There were many participating from Eastbourne Rovers and some superb results across the board.

Lexie Mclean (St Catherine’s) stormed her way to victory in the Year 8/9 race with Chyna Wai (Gildredge House) showing ever-improving form, pushing hard for third.

This is encouraging as Chyna is just the first year in her age group.

The Year 10/11 girls’ race had two of Eastbourne’s top athletes leading the way by a vast margin from the rest of the field.

Freda Pearce (Cavendish) pushed teammate Daisy Connor (St Catherine’s) until the final stretch, when Daisy managed to pull away to cross the line in first.

Eastbourne’s Katy Brown (Ratton) produced a confident run to finish well up the field in sixth.

In the Year 8/9 boys’ race, Fin Lumber-Fry (Ratton) dominated and led from the start to cross the line first.

His Eastbourne Rovers teammates followed in quick succession with Jonah Messer (Cavendish) second, George Armstrong-Smith (Cavendish) third, Joshua Webster (Gildredge Park) fourth, Byron Roberts (Gildredge Park) fifth, Archie Franklin (Ratton) sixth and Adam Meyer (Cavendish) seventh.

Grace Luford-Brown (Kings Academy/ Ringmer) had a fabulous race and strong finish to take third.

Fox Andrews (Cavendish) showed resilience in the Year 7 race despite falling at the start – getting up and continuing to place a respectable fourth.

Ilya Korchev (St Catherine's) easily won the Year 10/11 boys’ race and Teddy Jones (St Catherine’s) had a strong run holding position to finish a fine sixth.

SUE FRY

HY RUNNERS

The Sussex Cross Country League got off to a flying start for HY Runners at Goodwood.

Ross Skelton finished first over the 8k distance in the men’s race, 20 seconds clear of his closest rival in 23:58. David Ervine was 19th in 26:53 and Steve Gates, showing huge improvement since joining the club a short time ago, placed 32nd in 28:07.

Tom Brampton took a minute off last year's time finishing 74th in 33:36 followed by Matthew Harmer with a three-minute PB finishing 94th in 35:59. Mark Parry, following his daughter’s example, got involved and finished 113rd in 39:38.

For the women, over the 5k distance, Emma Welch placed 53rd in 22:41 and Sonnii Pine achieved an impressive three-minute PB in 69th in 24:07 closely followed by Rebecca Mabon 73rd in 24:37. Sharon Mayhew finished 83rd in 25:42 with Jenna Harmer 100th in 30:13.

Meanwhile the under-11 girls ran the 2km distance. Tera Buckland finished 5th in 8:03 with Francesca Tarrant 6th in 8:18. Following in her sister’s footsteps, Ivy Buchanan, youngest in the field, ran her first cross country and was ninth in an excellent 8:34.

Jessica Wilson was 11th in 8:56, Evelyn Cornford 12th in 8:58, Phoebe Sims 14th in 9:20 and Matida Skelton ran a strong race, 20th in 11:04.

For the U11 boys Henry Sully finished thir in 7:30, Noah Mayhew was sixth in 7:46, Benji Pocock 12th in 7:54, Benjamin Sims 17th in 8:05, Michael Mansell 18th in 8:07 and Theo Morton 36th in 8:51.

It wouldn't be cross country without a spectacular display from talented Isabella Buchanan in the U13 girls race . Over 3k, she held a 20-second lead to secure an easy win in 11:41.

Team mates Antalia Cole and Kitty Morgan finished fourth and fifth in 12:29 and 12:34, Florence Tewkesbury was ninth in 13:01, Olivia Collins 12th in 13:25, Amelia Skelton 15th in 13:42, Ellen Gates 20th in 14:11, Mia Lennard 24th in 14:26, Ava Morrissy 27th in 14:39, Alyssa Cornford 32nd in 15:26. The team lead the standings.

Aiden Larkin finished 13th in the U13 boys’ race in 12:07.

In the U15 girls’ 4k race, Megan Hopkins-Parry was 15th in 17:10, Sophia Collins 20th in 17:37, Daisy Welch 35th in 19:00, Beth Wilson 41st in 20:44, Sophie Sims 44th in 22:12 and Fallyn Shields 46th in 24:33. For the U15 boys Zion Okojie finished 18th in 15:35.

There were PBs aplenty at the Great South Run in Portsmouth with perfect conditions over the 10-mile distance. Results: William Carey 88th in 56:41, Stuart Piper 127th, 58:08, Ben McCallion 140th, 58:28, Dan Isted 322nd, 1:03:06, Benji Symes 435th, 1:04:59, John Badrock 444th, 1:05:06, Ivy Buckland 869th, 1:09:53, Jimmy Sladden 918th, 1:10:21, Joe Moore 922nd, 1:10:22, Nicky Stiles 995th in 1:11:08, Rachel Wigmore 1787th, 1:16:25, John Waterhouse 3487th, 1:23:19, Leanne Badrock 3935th, 1:24:58, Stewart Ide 4065th, 1:25:26, Lisa Buchanan 4809th, 1:27:56, Chris & Louise Castleman 5833rd and 5845th, 1:31:20.