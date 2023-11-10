The 19th Eastbourne Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, starting at 9.30am.

It has new race directors, Sue Fry and Liz Lumber, who are also the organisers of the Eastbourne 10k, now in its six th year.

The race starts at Princes Park and mostly follows the seafront proms towards Beachy Head, then back along the prom to Sovereign Harbour, where the course loops back to the finish at the park.

Around 1,000 runners are expected of all abilities, with some raising money for the event’s charities, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House.

The start of the Eastbourne Half Marathon | Contributed picture

On-course entertainment includes Stix and Pentacle drummers and bagpipe player Richard Brookes.

Runners will receive a bespoke medal as they cross the line plus a cup of luxury hot chocolate. This year there will be a new additional cash prize of £100 for the quickest person on the day who breaks the male or female course record.

The current course records are James Baker’s 1:11:24 for the men and Yvette Grice’s 1:22:31 for the women.

Businesses supporting the event include Reid & Dean, Tempo Run Shop, The Bean Bike, The Graphic Corner, TDS Ultra, Citrus Conveyancing, Freshwipes and the Protein Ball Company.

Race organiser Sue Fry said: “We are looking forward to an event for everyone to enjoy and hope the community will come out in support.”