Eastbourne netball programme could be your chance to shine

Eastbourne Netball Club’s Performance Programme Trials are taking place later this month – and aspiring players are invited to apply.

The trials are in Eastbourne on Sunday, February 27, for girls ranging from school Year 7 to Year 13.

Players need to be fully committed to the programme, which currently trains on Wednesday evenings, with a strength & conditioning session on Mondays or Tuesdays at the University of Brighton Sports Centre in Denton Road, Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Netball Club Performance Programme players and coaches

The club is committed to developing the netball opportunities available in the eastern Sussex area and one of the focuses is to provide a platform for young and talented players to play at performance level and within the South Regional League.

Please email [email protected] for a registration form.

Forms and payment must be submitted by 25 February.

Eastbourne Netball Club Chair, Roz Hannan, said: “I’m very proud that we’re the first netball club in East Sussex to provide a performance programme and have a presence in the regional league.

“We’d now like to increase our representation in that league.

“Some of our players have successfully trialled for places at London Pulse Hubs.

“These trials are an exciting opportunity for local players to train in a performance environment and we welcome applications from girls of various ages.”

As well as the trials, there are weekly netball opportunities for girls to train and play for fun in the under 12 team up to adult.