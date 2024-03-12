Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first stock car race meeting to be held at Arlington Raceway - Sunday, April 15th, 1955.

A flamboyant showman by the name of Digger Pugh brought the US sport of stock car racing to the UK, the first event being staged at New Cross Stadium on Friday, April 16th, 1954. By that summer tracks all around the country began to promote stock car racing. Many thousands of spectators flocked to witness this exciting new form of motorsport.

To kick-off the 1955 season Digger Pugh announced the arrival of seven American NASCAR drivers, along with their cars. The first USA v England clash being held at Harringay Stadium, London. Just two days later, on Sunday, April 10th, three of the Americans from the US team would appear at the Arlington Raceway. This was a well-publicized affair as it was Pugh’s first promotion at the Sussex venue, known then as the Eastbourne Speedway, although it is some ten miles away from the seaside town.

An early stock car line up at Leicester in 1954 | Picture courtesy of Dave Kipling

That particular Sunday was bright and sunny so, as you might expect, masses of people made their way to the rural location blocking the lanes for miles in all directions. Many improvements before the meeting meant that the raceway could now hold up to 12,000 paying guests and that figure was soon reached.

Start time was delayed to squeeze the last few hundred through the turn-stiles before those locked outside started climbing trees to see inside. Several individuals sitting on the top of the speedway clubhouse roof had a narrow escape when it collapsed.

Eventually a dozen stock cars were pacing around the Arlington shale track for the rolling start. Many of the vehicles were large American saloons from the 1930s, all sporting heavily reinforced bumpers. Cars had their racing numbers painted on the sides and all glass had been removed. A roll cage, of sorts, was fitted and all drivers had to wear seat belts and crash helmets.

As the field of competitors accelerated towards the start line Digger Pugh waved the green flag with great enthusiasm and heat one was underway. The crowd stood with anticipation for the thrills and spills to come as the noise and dust rose.

Author of The Stock Car Ghosts, Steve Daily.

The drivers got accustomed to the slippery conditions as the speeds increased and bumpers began making contact. Some cars were sliding almost sideways around the bends and a few spun as they lost control. A local man Jack Appleby suddenly rolled onto his roof in the middle of the track and had to scramble out to the safety of the centre green. American racer Curtis Crider was avoiding the rest of the field to score a win at the chequered flag. He was followed home by Tanya Crouch from Heathfield.

Heat two was another lively affair but most eyes were on Bobby Myers, the US driver in the white Ford coupe. Myers easily won the race ahead of the second-place man John Goody from London.

Heat three saw a change of fortunes for the home drivers as Johnny Brise, from Deptford, was behind the wheel of his powerful Ardun Ford V8 motor and was leading the pack with the experienced US team member Bill Irick behind him. Even with cars turning over, and a complete somersault from one, Brise kept hold of his lead whilst avoiding the wrecks. He went on to lap everyone including Bill Irick, who had to make do with second place.

In between races, the breakdown trunks would come out to rescue broken-down vehicles or those entangled in the safety fence.

The first seven finishers in each of the three heats qualified for the Grand Final. The rest of the competitors, if still running, could enter the fourth race of the afternoon, the Consolation. This event was eventually won by Don Busby from Perry Vale.

It was now time for the Grand Final and all three of the American drivers could see that their only real competition would be coming from Tanya Crouch, John Goody, and Johnny Brise.

As soon as the flag dropped Curtis Crider shot into a good lead. His racing buddy, Bobby Myers, was having trouble with some of the local boys and got tangled while Tanya Crouch and John Goody were racing each other. Bill Irick, hit an unexpected problem when his fuel tank fell out so he retired. By then Johnny Brise and Bobby Myers were having a good battle for second place. Myers, having caught up, sat behind Brise before overtaking him just before the finish, where Pugh waved the chequered flag for the winner, Curtis Crider. The American received £40 prize money for the Grand Final win, which is equivalent to just over £1,300 in 2024.

THRILL-A-MINUTE STOCK CAR RACING was the title of the enthusiastic report that ran in the Eastbourne Gazette.

Sixty-nine years later Arlington is still hosting stock car racing along with many other classes, from Hot Rods through to the popular Bangers.

This Arlington meeting is featured in my book, "The Stock Car Ghosts" which is available from Amazon books, and covers the early days of the sport including the American tour of England in the spring of 1955.