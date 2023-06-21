Eastbourne Regatta - full report plus 36 fabulous pictures from a great day's rowing

The Eastbourne Regatta was a huge success – as the pictures on this page and the ones linked demonstrate.

The beaches in front of the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse at Fisherman's Green were filled with boats as the launch point for each of the 24 races that were completed over the course of the day.

The event attracted boats from Dover, Deal, Herne Bay and Folkstone in Kent, Southsea in Hampshire, as well as more local competition from Shoreham, Worthing, Bexhill, and Hastings.

Spectators enjoyed the BBQ, bar and refreshments provided and lined the beaches to cheer on their favoured crews as they raced passed on the 2km course heading west from Fisherman's Green towards the pier.

Following the overnight thunderstorms, sea conditions were remarkably calm throughout the day ensuring that racing was of a high standard, exciting and competitive throughout the day.

As they have all season thus far, Eastbourne Rowing Club represented the town in exemplary fashion at their home regatta, placing 2nd in the overall Grand Aggregate after notching up wins in the Men's Novice Four (Grove, Hammond, Hanger, Patterson - coxed by Lauren Howell), 2nd in the Women's Novice Fours (McConnell, Prodger, Needham, Armstrong - coxed by Lauren Howell), 2nd in the Mixed Quad (Osborn, Prodger, McConnell, Bacon - coxed by Lauren Howell), and a 3rd place for Jon Osborn in the highly competitive Men's Junior Sculls event.

Eastbourne Chairman Gary Hammond said: "Hosting a regatta for 10+ clubs and over 170 competitors takes a lot of planning and hard work and Eastbourne Rowing Club would like to thank our sponsors and contributors who have supported us to make our Regatta a huge success. We are so proud of our members for their efforts on and off the water today in showcasing our community sports club and representing their home town against other CARA affiliated rowing clubs who have travelled to compete, and to the many spectators who have enjoyed the racing and entertainment."

The next regatta is at Southsea on 15 July, with Herne Bay, Deal, and Worthing events to follow ahead of the South Coast Championships where clubs from all regions - CARA (South -East), H&DARA (Hants and Dorset) and the West of England ARA - will compete.

Eastbourne Rowing Club have community at the heart of their ethos aiming to involve anyone (experienced or new to the sport) who walks through the doors.

The club welcome new members of all ages and abilities from Juniors aged 14+ onwards. The club offers training plans focused on improving fitness, strength, and flexibility, allowing members to progress at their own pace and ability. Those interested in learning a new skill or increasing their fitness in an encouraging and inclusive environment, should contact [email protected]

Those joining the club don't necessarily row competitively and family members often get involved in supporting the club during its annual regatta, fundraising or social events. Club members train most nights of the week and at weekends, however Club nights are Tuesday and Thursday, with sessions on the water (river or sea) every Sunday morning.

The club is proud of the example it sets locally in highlighting the positivity of good physical health, and the benefits on mental health of being healthy, staying active and focusing on learning a new skill.

The club is run by a team of enthusiastic volunteers who are active in pursuing ways to raise funds for the club, and who welcome the backing of local businesses and people to support their endeavours.

Raising funds for the club is a difficult task particularly in the current economic climate. There is a continuous requirement for boat maintenance, training equipment, boat house repairs and training kit, and our club volunteers complete numerous fundraising initiatives throughout the year. Enquiries on how you could share in the ongoing success of the club should be sent to [email protected]

