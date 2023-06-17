Eastbourne folk are beibng encouraged to have a day at the seafront on Sunday and watch the rescheduled annual Eastbourne Rowing Regatta (9.30am to 3.30pm).

A full day’s racing is scheduled across age groups from U16 to 50-plus, abilities from novice to senior and disciplines from single sculling to coxed fours.

Some 170 competitors from CARA-affiliated south-east coast rowing clubs are expected to attend the event at the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse on Fisherman's Green, Royal Parade.

There will be 24 races taking place on the 2k course on the east side of Eastbourne Pier. The event attracts boats from Kent and Hampshire, plus Shoreham, Worthing, Bexhill and Hastings.

The Eastbourne Regatta should make for spectacular viewing

Racing will take place parallel to the beach. The start/finish line is at the ERC boathouse on Fisherman's Green.

Spectators are encouraged to line the beaches to watch and cheer on their local club. Spectators will hear live commentary while a barbecue and bar will be offered at the boathouse. Prizegiving will take place at the boathouse.

The club said: “It is a fantastic sight to see the boats of a many clubs, competitors and supporters line the beaches to the east of the pier for a full day’s racing, barbecues, bars and entertainment. It is a community event.”

