A full day’s racing is scheduled across age groups from U16 to 50-plus, abilities from novice to senior and disciplines from single sculling to coxed fours.
Some 170 competitors from CARA-affiliated south-east coast rowing clubs are expected to attend the event at the Eastbourne Rowing Club boathouse on Fisherman's Green, Royal Parade.
There will be 24 races taking place on the 2k course on the east side of Eastbourne Pier. The event attracts boats from Kent and Hampshire, plus Shoreham, Worthing, Bexhill and Hastings.
Racing will take place parallel to the beach. The start/finish line is at the ERC boathouse on Fisherman's Green.
Spectators are encouraged to line the beaches to watch and cheer on their local club. Spectators will hear live commentary while a barbecue and bar will be offered at the boathouse. Prizegiving will take place at the boathouse.
The club said: “It is a fantastic sight to see the boats of a many clubs, competitors and supporters line the beaches to the east of the pier for a full day’s racing, barbecues, bars and entertainment. It is a community event.”
ERC is one of Eastbourne’s oldest community sports clubs and has been in operation for over 150 years. The club, run by local, enthusiastic volunteers, represents the town racing at regattas across the south-east.