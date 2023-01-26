Eastbourne RFC hosted Haywards Heath RFC in the latest round of Counties 2 Sussex fixtures – and we received reports from both camps – which you can read here...

Eastbourne 55 Haywards Heath 15

Counties 2 Sussex

report from Eastbourne RFC...

Eastbourne and Haywards Heath go into battle

After a long break caused by Christmas and bad weather, Eastbourne RFC got their season back under way with a big win over third-placed Haywards Heath.

Eastbourne went into the game top of the league with a record of 12 wins from 12 games and a maximum 60 points.

Here they raced to a 28-3 lead after 20 minutes thanks to some exceptional play from the back row and back line, in particular the back three of Dowle, Bianchi and Viles.

The consistent front five gave them a great platform to play from.

A great turnout for the Heath RFC veterans competition

First to cross the line was Ian Padget with a great break to beat a number of players as he went through the gears to score under the posts. This was the start of a solid performance from Padget in his new position of scrum-half.

Heath responded with a penalty before Eastbourne went on the rampage. Owen Davis scored the first of three exceptional short-range tries, which were rewards for his work rate and quick thinking.

Mason Dowle scored next after lovely handling saw him speed away and sidestep a number of players.

Dylan Viles was next to score and was the second player in the side to score a hat-trick. All three of his were from long range, beating players with ease from his left-wing position.

Heath respond with a well worked try before Davis and Viles crossed again and skipper Jake Howe kicked his fifth conversion of the half to cap a great kicking performance. Howe, carrying a rib injury, was rested for the second half.

Gianluca Bianchi was next to cross, from the right wing, and his defence was fantastic all afternoon. Viles and Davis were next on the scoresheet rounding off their hat-tricks.

The last 20 minutes descended into chaos with Heath frustrated and sparking some off-the-ball incidents to rattle Eastbourne and get retaliation.

There were four yellow cards in the last 20 minutes but a 55-15 win was a great result for Eastbourne. MoM was shared by Davis and Viles. They have another home game tomorrow at 2pm against Pulborough.

and here is HHRFC’s report on the game…

This was a first league game for Haywards Heath RFC since December 3 after cancellations caused by waterlogging and frozen ground.

It was an away trip to face impressive runaway league leaders Eastbourne, who have remained unbeaten through the first half of the season.

With a young side, half of whom were under 20, this was always going to be a tough assignment for Heath and so it proved.

Despite some very early promise Heath they fell behind to a well worked Eastbourne try, but Heath responded with a Tom Wharton penalty to reduce the deficit to 7-3. But that was as close as it got.

Eastbourne's fast and well organised attack tore the visitors’ defence to shreds and the slender lead extended to a 28-3 bonus-point lead after only 20 minutes of the game played.

Heath managed to strike back with a well worked try of their own after some slick inter-passing between backs and forwards out wide allowing captain Wilf Bridges to crash over for a try that was converted by Wharton for 28-3. But it was not enough to turn the tide.

Two more Eastbourne tries before the break saw them in total command at the interval with a scoreline of 40-10.

While the second half was more competitive and Heath had some possession, other than colt Cameron Reed playing at scrum half, who looked lively, the team couldn't convert pressure.

Three more well executed tries from the home side moved the scoreboard on and it was only a consolation try for Heath when veteran second row Dan Shotton took opposition ball at the front of the lineout and drove to score for a final tally of 55-15.

There is lots to work on for Heath in both defence and attack as they go into a run of seven games on the bounce over the next few weeks looking to hold on to their third-placed position in the league.

This week sees them on another away trip – to Crawley.Heath squad: Euan Greaves- Smith; Harry Edwards; Elliott Higgin; Ellis Dubois; Dan Shotton; Fraser Russell; Jack Herbert; Wilf Bridges (capt); Cameron Reed; Tom Wharton; Matt Cains; Henry Verbi; Chris Neill; Reuben Lawes; Dougie Kern; Ollie Robertson ; Charlie Fenwick.

HHRFC UNDER-12s

After weeks of dismal weather, waterlogged pitches and sub-zero temperatures, a Haywards Heath RFC U12 team hosted local rivals East Grinstead U12As on Sunday.

After going down behind by 2-1 in the first half, the Heath players dug deep and rallied after the break levelling the score at 3-3, with tries for the home team scored by Aidan Gallagher, Oliver Spencer and Ben Bonnington.

HHRFC U12s have two teams entered in the Sussex RFU league, and welcome new players.

Check out the Heath website for details of how to get involved.

VETERANS

On a cold but dry sunny day, Haywards Heath RFC welcomed veteran teams from Hove and Crawley/St Francis to play in a three-way competition supported by Sussex RFU.

Pitch inspections in the morning had confirmed that the frost had thawed sufficiently for the games to be played safely and the teams got under way – showing the love of the game and spirit of rugby.

Surprisingly, given the conditions and the fact that this was the first game for a number of years for a few of the participants, the rugby on show was highly entertaining – with a fair amount of skill on display with the players rolling back the years.

Heath managed to come out on top managing a four-try win over their first opponents Hove and then a five-tries-to-one victory over Crawley/St Francis.

However the scores didn't really matter to the group of players who not only showed great camaraderie on the pitch but also in the clubhouse bar after the games.

Simon Flint of Sussex RFU commented that it was a wonderful day of rugby and said he was already looking to set about organising the next event.

If you fancy dusting off the boots and playing some not too serious rugby please get in touch at [email protected]

Eastbourne Nomads 39 East Grinstead 2s 24

Nomads were desperate for a game after nearly two months off.

Eastbourne were grateful to Uckfield who allowed them to use one of their pitches.

During the first 20 minutes Eastbourne played some smart rugby, with an early penalty kick from Stuart Sorrell and a great break leading to the first try from Adam Blennerhassett, converted by Sorrell.

EG hit back but an unconverted try by Glen Smith and a second for Belnnerhasset, converted by Sorrell, meant a 22-12 lead.