Eastbourne RFC welcomed Old Haileyburians (OH) to Park Avenue for their final home game of the 2024/25 season. The sun was shining and the ground was firm and the home and travelling fans were looking forward to a fast-flowing game.

Eastbourne were able to name a strong starting line-up, full of youth and experience. Top try scorer Dylan Viles was fit enough to return to the bench and scrum half Leon Wood returned to the starting line up after picking up an eye injury watching television. The stage was set for a great afternoon of rugby.

The game kicked off and Eastbourne started strongly, working their way up the pitch and scoring the first try through centre Maxence Saint-Andre. After the restart, Eastbourne continued on the front foot and worked their way up to within a metre of the try line before winger, Oliver Horley, attempted an over ambitious miss pass which was intercepted by an OH player who ran the length of the pitch to score.

The game continued with Eastbourne retaining possession and spending the majority of their time in the OH’s half. Mason Dowle was next to cross the white line to restorer Eastbourne’s lead. OH were not going to go down without a fight and were quick to capitalise on Eastbourne’s forced mistakes, running in another try of their own to bring the game to 14-14.

Arron The Hippo Hossack, slips through un-challenged - picture by Rob Lacey

Eastbourne were becoming guilty of overplaying in the spring sunshine and had to regather their thoughts to try and regain the lead. Horley made up for his previous blender by hitting a good line through the middle of two OH players to waddle in under the posts. Returning scrum half, Leon Wood, was next to capitalise on a OH defensive mistake and took Eastbourne into a 28-14 lead.

Once again, OH came back at Eastbourne and were thriving on loose, open play. A forced offload and turn over ball allowed OH to score another try which would turn out to be their last of the game. The final points of the half were scored by Horley who restored Eastbourne’s two try lead, making the halftime score 35-21.

At halftime, Eastbourne brought on Paul Smith to add strength and power to the front row and Dylan Viles into the back line. Viles impact was immediate, scoring a try within 3 minutes of the restart and building on his try tally for the season.

Dowle was next to score for Eastbourne after a snaking run through the heart of the OH defence and Wood assisted Viles in his second try of the day after a cheeky kick over the top of the OH defensive line. After a flurry of tries from the backs, the Eastbourne forwards opted to show off their dynamism through a well worked lineout maul.

MoM Mason Dowle attacking once again - picture: Rob Lacey

The Eastbourne pack practically cantered their way over the try line from the twenty-two and Konrad O’Neill was the man to pop the ball down. A hat-trick try for Viles and a final score from Wood saw Eastbourne end the second half scoring six unanswered tries.

As well as eleven tries, captain Jake Howe kicked all eleven conversions bringing the final score to 77-21. Man of the match was a shared award, going to Mason Dowle and Maxence Saint-Andre for their persistent and relentless effort in attack throughout the match.

Eastbourne Nomads were also big winners on the road against Midhurst, walking away with a 3-65 result. A great team effort by the travelling squad with the Man of the Match award to Max Smith for his powerful runs in midfield.

Eastbourne 1st XV play their final league game of the season atHaywards Heath on Saturday (April 5).