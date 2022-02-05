Eastbourne Rovers are masters of all they survey in cross country

At the Masters are Lisa Philips (Hailsham), Sue Fry (Eastbourne), Jemma Crawford (Eastbourne), Martin Bell(Hailsham) & Helen O'Sullivan (Hailsham)

Some 225 runners from across West and East Sussex took part on the firm but hilly course. A competitive field of men and women over the age of 35 participated in their age groups.

In the ladies race, Emma Footman (Worthing & District Runners) led from the start clinching the gold top spot overall and in the FV35 age category, Danny Tarleton of Arena 80 was second overall and 1st FV45.

Sue Fry of Eastbourne Rovers finished strongly, overtaking HY athlete Jenna French to take the silver spot in the FV45 age group. French placed as third FV35).

Ayana Reid 6th & Joshua Webster 2nd - Gildredge House

Eastbourne Rovers’ Jemma Crawford ran strongly for her debut at the championships to end eighth in the FV35 category.

Hailsham Harrier Helen O’Sullivan continued her fine spell of form placing seventh FV45, with her team-mate Lisa Phillips pushing through for a strong 23rd FV45 placing. Harrier Martin Bell positioned well among a competitive men’s field in 12th in the V50+ category.

JUNIORS

Eastbourne Rovers juniors did well representing their schools in the Sussex Secondary Schools Championships at Waterhall Park, Brighton.

Ilya Korchev - 2nd boy Yr 8/9 - St Catherine’s College

It was a bright, sunny day in contrast to the previous few rainy, muddy races.

The better weather made the course much firmer and faster which particularly seemed to suit Ilya Korchev (St Catherine’s College) who stormed to second place in the Junior Boys’ race (Years 8 and 9). Another good performance from St Catherine’s pupil Ellie Mclean, sixth in the Intermediate Girls race (Years 10 & 11).

She was closely followed by Isabelle Chappell (Heathfield C C) who performed exceptionally well on a course that included a very tough hill.

These three secured places in the Sussex team for the South East Counties race on February 5. Others with top 20 finishes who also gained selection for the Sussex team were Freda Pearce (Cavendish) and Raya Petrova (Gildredge House) (both Junior Girls, Year 8 and 9), James Jewell (Seaford Head) and James Stephen (Bexhill College, both Senior Boys, Years 12 & 13).

Other Rovers juniors who put in solid performances for their schools were Fintan Pearce (Cavendish), Kaleb Berhane (St Catherine’s), Dermot O’Rourke (St Richard’s), Tom Petherton (Gildredge House) & Katy Brown (Ratton).

Those competing on February 5 will be trying to qualify for the team for the National Schools Championships in March – for which just eight Sussex athletes in each age group will be selected.

In the Sussex Primary Schools Cross Country championships held at Lewes,

talented Eastbourne Rovers Junior Joshua Webster (Year 6 Gildredge House)

had an amazing run placing 2nd. Ayana Reid (Year 6 Gildredge House) placed an impressive 6th & her Rovers teammate Sophie Homer (Year 6 Ocklynge School) 14th.

They have all qualified to go through. The ever improving Eastbourne Rover Ruby Watkins had a strong run for her school to finish 26th.

