Eastbourne Rovers finish cross-country league campaign with flourish

The final fixture of the season for the Sussex Cross Country League took place at Bexhill.

A lot was at stake as athletes competed both on an individual basis and also for their teams. Results were accumulated from events at Goodwood, Stanmer Park, Ardingly and Bexhill.

Many of the larger clubs competed including Brighton & Hove, HY, Lewes AC, Crawley, Chichester and Phoenix. However, despite being one of the smaller clubs in Sussex, Eastbourne Rovers clinched numerous medals on the podium, on an individual team basis.

Eastbourne Rovers' veteran ladies at Bexhill

Eastbourne Rovers juniors coach Jenny Brown said: “This season has seen the best ever results by Eastbourne Rovers over cross country. More athletes have competed and the number of medals achieved at county level is outstanding. This success is thanks to a combination of hard work from the runners and consistent support from coaches and parents.”

The event kicked off as Rovers’ star Joshua Webster had a lightning start in theU11 boys’ race. He showed his sheer determination and turn of pace to clinch his first victory in the Sussex League. His team mates, Fox Andrews, Charlie Davey, Jake Cooper and Ruby Watkins showed their ever improving form in the U11 races and the young runners are rising talents in the junior squad.

An exciting race unfolded in the U13 girls’ event with a stunning performance yet again by Freda Pearce who battled though on the final lap of the course to second.

Talented Raya Petrova pushed through for fourth with young star Lexie Mclean in sixth and Katy Brown completing the team.

Eastbourne Rovers' juniors at Bexhill

Their Bexhill placings bumped the U13 girls team up the table to clinch the gold team medal in a tie with Brighton & Hove. Freda Pearce, who recently returned from injury, claimed the silver U13 medal for the league showing her steadfast consistency.

Fin Lumber - Fry has gone from strength to strength this season. In the U13 boys’ race he placed second, closely behind Raphael Kelly of Brighton & Hove. The U13 team of LumberFry, Max Perry(Bodyworks), Ben Wright and Jonah Messer claimed the U13 silver team medal. Thomas Petherick showed his improving form moving up the placings with his run in the U13s race.

Ilya Korchev had one of his finest runs this season placing fourth in the U15 boys’ race. Team mate Fintan Pearce had an impressive race with his highest placing in the league to date in 20th.

There was a welcome surprise as the final results were announced to reveal Eastbourne Rovers U17 boys’ team had claimed the bronze medal behind Lewes and Crawley.

James Stephen and Ben Brown (9th and 11th at Bexhill) were the backbone of the team all season, supported by James Jewell and several athletes from Bodyworks.

Worthy mentions go to U17 Ellie Mclean who had an incredible run placing 10th among the senior women (6th U17) and Richard Jones in the senior men’s race coming an impressive 12th.

Despite missing the Bexhill fixture through injury, talented Rovers athlete Liz Lumber was gold medalist in the V55 category for her strong performances in the three other events which form the Sussex League.

Jenny Brown showed her ever improving form claiming silver in the V45 category and Sue Fry bronze V45. With team mate Anna Chaplin, they convincingly won the veteran team gold. More smiles followed as they moved up the table after the final Bexhill event to receive the ladies’ senior bronze team medals (which U17 Ellie Mclean was part of). Kate Watkins had a determined run yet again in the V45 age category for Rovers.

Coach Chris Voice said: “The fine results are a combination of structured specific training, the athletes’ hard work and focus and the dedication and team work among the Eastbourne Rovers squad.”

Athletes selected for Sussex teams are looking forward to the National Championships in March.