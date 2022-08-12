Eastbourne Rovers get a move on at Worthing

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These fixtures involve athletes giving their predicted time and running against others of the same standard to try to improve still further. It proved to be a very successful evening as all athletes either equalled their best or gained new personal bests.

Bryn Smith has been waiting for favourable weather conditions and good competition to run a personal best in the 100m. This he achieved with a fantastic 10.64 to rank him the fastest in Sussex this year.

He followed this with a fight to line in the 200m against international sprinter Leon Reid, who came through in the last 30m but Smith notched a season’s best of 21.83.

Eastbourne Rovers at the Worthing open fixture - Shania, Bryn Toby and Nathan

Shania Martlew also produced her season’s best in the 100m with 12.59. Her impressive bend running in the 200m gave her 26.02. Newcomer Nathan Burge (U13) showed he is a talent to look out for as he won both his 100m and 200m in 12.57 and 26.74. His 100m time ranks him in the top ten in the country in this age group.

Josie Usher continues to shave hundredths off her previous time so was thrilled with her 13.43 and 28.18 in the U15 girls’ sprints. Caitlyn Spencer led from the start in her 100m for a personal best of 13.1 and another clear lead gave her 27.09 in her 200m.

Diasy Barrow stepped on to the track after a season of injuries but was pleased with her 13.3 and 27.76 – showing some of her old form. Another raw talent stepping on the track for only the second time was Toby Shepherd, who crossed the line with fast times of 12.1 and 24.96 to stamp his mark on the U15 boys rankings.

In the distance races James Stephen (U20) ran another strong 1500m to clock 4.22.42. The Korchev family were having their own battle against the clock when Ilya came through in 4.28 and dad Jurie ran 4.46.33.