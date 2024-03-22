Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

A group of Eastbourne Rovers’ best and most dedicated young cross-country runners stepped up a gear last weekend, representing Sussex in the English Schools National Championships held at Pontefract Racecourse near Leeds.

It was a fantastically successful day for Sussex, with teams bringing home a record-breaking four winners’ trophies – two for outright team wins (lowest total score from the first six runners home) and two for the first team to get all eight runners over the line.

Eastbourne Rovers athletes who represented Sussex Schools at the English Schools Cross Country Championships in Pontefract | Picture contributed

Freda Pearce, Fin Lumber-Fry and Eleanor Strevens had the most outstanding runs of the day for Sussex, each leading their team home and achieving positions inside the top 15. This is an incredible achievement with over 300 of the best secondary school runners in the country contesting each race.

In the first race of the day, Freda Pearce placed 14th with Rover’s Daisy Connor close behind in 31st. With other Sussex runners coming in 15th, 19th, 41st and 44th they were absolutely delighted to be crowned national team champions for the Intermediate (Under 17) girls. A fantastic start to the day which boosted team morale for the following races.

Fin Lumber-Fry was close to the lead group for the entire race in the Junior Boys (U15s) competition and finished 12th thanks to a very strong finish. He was rewarded with a reserve spot for the forthcoming home international match on March 23rd in Ireland.

Eastbourne endurance coach Chris Voice said, ‘Fin and Freda were both within 10 seconds of international call-ups, a tremendous achievement which gives them and the rest of our training squad huge inspiration for the future.’

Hailsham Harriers - 2023 Grand Prix champions | Submitted picture

Half of the Sussex U15 boys’ team was made up of Lumber-Fry’s Eastbourne teammates. Jonah Messer finished 53rd, Byron Roberts 59th and George Armstrong Smith 132nd in a packed race where three or four athletes were crossing the finishing line every second in the middle of the field.

With other Sussex finishers in 17th, 19th and 36th the boys were hopeful of matching the girls’ success, which indeed they did, and they were over the moon to be Sussex’s second national cross country champion team.

Eleanor Strevens, who has previously achieved top 10 positions nationally, was delighted to return to a similar level of success. Going off fast from the start, she held her position well and placed 11th in the Senior Girls’ (Under 19s) race which was won by European Junior Champion Innes FitzGerald.

Her Sussex team mates, a close-knit group many of whom have competed together in Sussex for their respective clubs since Under 13 level, put in an impressive performance to gain an excellent 4th place overall.

Lily Clements, Katie Cole and Olivia Henham of Hastings AC | Picture: Contributed

They were then rewarded with the ‘Team of 8’ trophy since with their 8th finisher coming in 134th they were the first team to have all eight across the line. Sussex Junior girls (U15s) also won the ‘Team of 8’ trophy for their age group.

The Sussex Senior Boys’ team missed the ‘Team of 8’ trophy by a mere second with Greater Manchester’s 8th runner finishing 153rd and Sussex’s Rowan Curtis 157th.

They achieved 4th place overall with Eastbourne’s Fintan Pearce 103rd closely followed by Ben Brown in 124th, both boys making strong debuts at this championship, 5th and 6th runners home for the Sussex team.

With Sussex so highly ranked nationally all athletes are immensely proud to be part of these teams. A number of Eastbourne Rovers athletes narrowly missed selection after performing well in the county schools and south-east England schools’ races and were on standby as reserves.

HY's Isabella Buchanan at the English schools championships | Picture contributed

The strength and endurance gained by all the cross-country runners during the winter sets them up well for a successful track season which begins in April.

JENNY BROWN

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers were delighted to be crowned overall champions of the 2023 Sussex Grand Prix – a series of twelve running races held across East and West Sussex from February to November. With a variety of distances from 5 miles to 15 miles, they competed against 18 running clubs in a bid to win the title.

The Kings Head in Hellingly on February 22 became a sea of black and red as the club came out in full force to watch Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan and Men’s Captain, Carl Barton lift the Steve Ovett Trophy on behalf of the team and their 56 members who ran one or more race to score vital points in their success.

Alongside lifting the champions trophy, forty-five individual awards were presented to members recognising their age category achievements, notably Frances Delves and Roberto Proietti who joined Hailsham Harriers in the 80’s.

As Hailsham Harriers celebrates their fortieth anniversary this year, the Sussex Grand Prix has always played an important part in the club’s history. Their 2023 win becomes their seventh championship title since the series began with their last title gained in 2000.

The 2024 Grand Prix league begins this weekend with the first race, the Hastings Half Marathon, expecting a record turnout of runners. For Hailsham Harriers, their black and red army will be looking to make it an eighth championship title in their fortieth year.

The club will also be planning many celebrations throughout the year to mark their anniversary including their ‘class of 2024’ couch to 5K programme beginning on Monday April 8th in Hailsham, a Summer beach run, team Barb-e-que for past, present and future members, and an eighties themed parkrun takeover, whilst the club’s annual race - the John Faulds Hellingly 10K will pay homage to the founders of the club back in 1984.

To find out more about Hailsham Harriers, their upcoming Couch to 5K programme or the Hellingly 10K, please email [email protected] or visit their website.

HY RUNNERS

What a week it’s been for HY Runners.

Florence Tewkesbury and Isabella Buchanan competed in the English Schools Championships in Pontefract.

Both were fantastic – Isabella was 48th and Florence 77th.

Coach Terry Skelton said: “Florence and Isabella have had an amazing cross country season.”

The Sandown cross country event saw many HY U11s race on a wet and muddy course.

Ivy Buchanan was first among the Year 4 girls, with Phoebe Sims second.

In the Year 3 girls’ race, Shayla Ali was 6th, Isla Hopkins-Parry 7th, Emily Moore 8th, Darcy Cornford 12th, Ami Smith 11th and Willow Lee 21st.

In the Year 4 boys, Toby Bennet won, Jensen Mitchell was 3rd, Michael Mansell 4th and Oscar Giles 5th.

In the Year 5 girls’ race, Evelyn Cornford came 3rd, Matilda Skelton 4th, Demi Morton 6th, Miley Wigmore 10th, Spencer Adams 11th.

In the Year 5 boys’ race, Benji Pocock was first, Arthur Pocock 10th and Cody Mansell 14th.

In the Year 6 girls’ race, Tera Buckland won, Francesca Tarrant was 2nd, Jessica Wilson 3rd, Izabella Fitz-Hugh 19th and Elise Harmer 41st.

In the boys’ Year 6 race, Henry Sully won, Noah Mayhew was 2nd, Ben Simms 3rd, Oscar Carr 11th, Theo Morton 13th, Joshua Bennet 25th.

Albert Fitz Hugh was 15th in the Year 3 boys’ race, Dexter Catt 17th.

Beth Wilson had her first pole vault competition at Vault Ilford in Lewes and having taken up the sport five weeks ago she had a an opening height of 1.36m and managed a PB of 1.86.

Beth is looking forward to further competition in this event.

At Battersea Park, London, David Irvine competed in the Friday Night Under the Lights 5k. He completed the course in 15min 16sec for 32nd place, gaining a new PB.

Head coach Skelton said: “This a great result from David, he is coming on very well in training and this is great progress.” The event is organised by a former cross country Great Britain athlete and is targeted at aspiring club runners.

- BEN JONES

HASTINGS AC & HASTINGS RUNNERS

It was a triumphant finish to the cross country season with the last East Sussex Sunday League hosted by good friends Hastings AC and Hastings Runners.

We had all thought the mud couldn't be any worse than previous events, but this event matched them all, with one marshal being heard to shout "watch that puddle, it's waist deep"!

Many relished the adventure, the changing terrains, the quagmire and the hills as the pure definition of what cross country is about, whilst others were glad to reach the finish and hear the shouts of support from the crowd knowing there was a cup of tea and some cake as a reward for their achievement.

The joint forces of the two Hastings clubs held first place the whole season and their victory was confirmed as two representatives held aloft the cup.

Grace Baker was first female overall for another year, and Sean Parker Harding third overall.

Rhys Boorman, the club’s endurance coach had a gentle 10.4k warm-up running to the event then took clear overall victory in the race – and then a 11.5km cool down as he ran home again. It was impressive athleticism in preparation for his London Marathon run next month.

There were plenty of prizes handed out across the board for club members; Will Withecombe, a treasured member of both clubs, was 2nd in the V35; Jenna Levett 3rd female V35; Jeff Pyrah 1st V50; Mary Sanderson 3rd V55.

For the youth group it was the toughest course so far to navigate in the pouring rain but they threw themselves at it with the discipline and drive HAC kids have such a reputation for.

Awards were given to: Finley Draw, 3rd U11; 1st place overall on the day and joint 1st prize for Marcy Page in U13 category; Cobey Buckley, 3rd U13 boy; U15 girls’ 1st prize for Isla Horsman and 2nd Rosie Fergeson, 3rd Honor Cassleton-Elliot; Tiggy Cooper won 1st U17 overall and was surprised at work with her trophy by her fellow team-mates who didn't want her to miss out.

In sprint news, Hastings AC masters show their strength again after recent indoor success and the club now have another British medalist from the British masters winter throws event in Oxford.

Jayne Baldock won a silver medal in the hammer with a throw of 28.05m in the V40 category, just short of her PB but after a month of illness in February and her first competition of the 2024 season – this was a good result with plenty more to come.

Lily Clements, Olivia Henham and Katie Cole, junior members of the sprint group, competed in the Sussex and Surrey indoor track and field championships at the David Weir Athletics Centre in Carlshalton.

All three competed in the U15 age group (Katie and Olivia for the first time), a big step up. Lily ran in the first heat and qualified for the final in 8.49, where she ran faster 8.48 but just missed out on a medal.

Olivia and Katie went in the second heat, both nervous but steadying their nerves to get their blocks set up and manage one practice.

The race was over in a flash and Olivia felt she had a ‘rubbish start’. She was 5th in 8.61 narrowly missing the final . Katie had a strong run finishing 6th in 9.06.

For the seniors HAC had three athletes in the top four, two PBs, one season’s best. Jordan Pola was third in the 60m.