Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blistering hot weekend in Crawley saw Eastbourne Rovers’ track and field athletes produce some amazing results.

Nathan Burge came home with three gold medals, winning the U15 boys 100m, 200m and 300m.

In the 100m he finished in 11.7secs. His 300m time of 37.1 secs smashed the Championship Best Performance previously held by Moyo Sargent of ERAC. Nathan repeated his success in the 200m in 24.02 for a new PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Double gold medals came from U20 Caitlyn Spencer in her sprints with a new PB of 26.41 in the 200m and 13.1 in the 100m.

Eastbourne Rovers at the Sussex track and field championships | Contributed picture

Kristi Prifti did well in her U15 sprints. She was a clear winner in the 100m in 13.1 but had to work harder in the 200m taking silver in 27.09.

Cara Maker took gold in the masters 100m in 13.97 and leapt 4.80m for bronze in the long jump. Josie Usher retained her unbroken record in the U17 high jump clearing 1.50 for gold. U15 Martha Simmons had a massive win in the shot put, a new PB of 9.37.

The U17 boys’ 200m had Rovers athletes Honest Chigengundu and Oscar Mizen going head to head in the final. A Brighton athlete took gold with Honest clinching silver in 23.44 and Oscar bronze with 23.67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Churchyard hurled the discus 36.41 for silver in the U17 boys.

Kristi Prifti was joined by Lily Holmes, Ayana Reid and Martha Wynn in the U15 relay. They took bronze.

Fourth spot in Sussex was excellent for Shay Dixon (100m 12.4), Jemima Scott (shot put 7m32), Oscar Mizen (400m 53.2), Josie Usher (200m 27.5), and in 5th was Katie Brown in the shot put with 7.18.

Under 13 athletes competed in a three event minithon.

Competing from Eastbourne were Grace Luford Brown, Georgia Lennard, Jackson Walker, Jack Cullen and Max Smith, with newcomer Max the most successful. His excellent performances in shot put (7.73m), long jump (4.13m) and 150m (22.39m) gained him silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the middle distance Eastbourne Rovers athletes, there were fine results.

U15 Byron Roberts took silver in 800m in 2.14 and in the 1500m ran 4.35.

Archie Franklin was rewarded with a time of 5.00.

Talented Eleanor Strevens took gold in the U20 800m in a championship record of 2.09. There was gold for Evie Lennard in the U15 800m (2.22), and U17 lya Korchev in the 1500m (4.07), U17 Daisy Connor in the 300m (41.61) who also took silver in the 800m (2.12).

There was bronze for U17 Freda Pearce in the 1500m (4.52), bronze for U15 Fin Lumber-Fry in the 1500m (4.24), double gold for Lou Ryan in the senior women’s 1500m (4.54) and 800m (2.20), gold for V45 Jury Korchev in the 1500m (4.45) and bronze for V35 Matt Southam (4.39). Anna Chaplin won gold V50 in the 400m (69.52). U17 Raya Petrova ran PBs in her 800m heat (2.21) and final (2.25).